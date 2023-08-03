Trina Long, treasurer of the Cork City and County Harriers is a credit to her sport

WOMEN in sport have been rightfully recognised in recent years and for Trina Long, treasurer of the Cork City and County Harriers Association, sport is a key part of her life.

Outside of her executive committee duties Trina trains hounds with her husband Ken but draghunting is something her family is steeped in over many decades.

A member of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers when you are in the arms of your mother as a 12-month-old child it was always going to be a labour of love.

"My father is steeped with draghunting and had some wonderful hounds so our Sunday’s as children was all about attending draghunts from March to September."

The draghunting experience goes back to the Senior All-Ireland Draghunt at Cahhirciveen in 1972 so one could say Trina has been attending draghunts for 50 years.

DRAGHUNTING: Blue Daisy, trained by Trina and Ken Long of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers, crossing the tape to win the Senior Maiden International at Carraig na bhFear.

In 1996 Trina married Ken Long and they were blessed with one son Jack and although helping her father for many years it was in 2007 that Trina and Ken decided they needed to train their own hounds.

“My brother Ger brought a pup in from England and we named it Foxy Jack and ironically we formed a new relationship in the Lake District when getting this hound.

“The pup was bred by Joe and Vanessa Simpson out of their bitch Hollywood and Jeronimo and we are still close friends with the Simpsons.”

Having good fun with this hound for a number of years they then decided to purchase another hound from Cumbria as they bought Shadow from Joe Fearon.

“We had some great craic and fun with Shadow as he was a wholehearted hound but one day he stopped and wouldn’t race again so I decided to rehome him.”

It is well known in draghunting that the Kenneally family are close-knit but they suffered a shock in 2016 when their mother Kathleen passed away.

“My mam loved the sport and was by my fathers’ side for decades in every part of Cork and Kerry and her passing left a huge void in our family.”

In that year Trina and Ken also had a pup called Harvey Jack but injuries hampered his progress but he suddenly lost his appetite for the sport and never competed again.

“Like all trainers, we do love our hounds and to be honest we were brokenhearted when we lost Harvey Jack.”

Blue Lad and Blue Daisy are their present Senior hounds and Trina is certainly enjoying life with this duo.

“Joe Fearon came to our rescue again and we purchased Blue Lad and the fun he has given us over the last few years has been memorable and we love him to bits.” The story of their other hound Blue Daisy is an intriguing one as Trina explained.

“Blue Daisy was owned by Joe Simpson but sadly he got sick last year and they asked us to run her and to be honest she has been a great hound winning the Senior Maiden International in style.

Pictured are Michael O'Connell, Vice Chairperson Gurranabraher Credit Union, Bertie Cotter, Community Development Committee Chairperson, Trina Long, Cork City & County Harriers Association holding Blue Lad a Senior Hound and Brian Neville, CEO Gurranabraher Credit Union, at the Gurranabraher Credit Union cheque presentation of their continued sponsorship for the All Ireland Drag Hunt 2022

“I think she is a little inexperienced for this country coming here as a four- year- old but look we cannot complain and hopefully we will be hoping she continues to improve for Joe and Vanessa.”

The work as treasurer in the Cork City and County Harriers Association can be demanding but in the words of Trina it’s a job she enjoys.

“I am doing it for the past 14 years and enjoying but I feel the sport needs a serious injection to survive the coming years.

“There are some attitudes that will have to change as want clubs and members to pull together and without a united front the sport could be in trouble.”

For Trina’s father Paddy, it’s a case of him enjoying the sport and giving them advice on the training of their hounds.

“My father is a draghunting fanatic and just loves the sport where he had some wonderful hounds and successes over five decades.”

On a final note, Trina appealed to fellow members to do more for the sport.

“Please work together despite your club colours as we cannot continue if club culture doesn’t return.

“We were always told in the Cork City and County Harriers association that individuals are not part of our club culture and hopefully we will conclude the season in a positive manner.” #

There is little doubt the role of women in draghunting is important and for Trina Long her contribution to the sport should be saluted and commended.