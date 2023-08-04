Cobh host Wexford in another pivotal playoff clash

TONIGHT, Cobh Ramblers return to action in St Colman’s Park after three consecutive away days, as they host Wexford in yet another pivotal playoff clash.

The Rams lie best of the rest in third, comfortably ahead of fourth placed Athlone Town, who are six points off Shane Keegan’s side.

Last time out, Wilson Waweru’s headed goal against Longford Town secured another big three points for the east Cork side, while Wexford also managed a 1-0 win, when they played Treaty United. New signing Thomas Oluwa grabbed the all-important goal, as James Keddy’s side moved up to fifth.

HARD TO CALL The Youths have struggled to find a consistent run of form this season, though they have proven to still be a threat, with the big results including a 1-0 win over Waterford, a 3-0 win over Bray, and their 2-1 victory over the Ramblers in Ferrycarrig Park, two months ago.

While Cobh have certainly been the better of the two this season, their last meeting ended in a Rams defeat, as Aaron Dobbs’ late goal was enough to get Wexford over the line.

The first meeting between the two also ended with a 2-1 scoreline, this time in favour of the Rams, as they picked up the win in the second round of league fixtures back in February.

Wexford have won two games in a row without conceding and will be looking to build on that as they travel west to St Colman’s Park.

The Youths have so far struggled to improve on last season, but with their five new summer signings, they’ll certainly be a headache for Keegan’s side.

The big names include Thomas Oluwa, who joins on loan from Waterford FC, while Owen Mason signed from Mansfield Town for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Speaking to Cobh manager Shane Keegan, following their important victory over Longford on Saturday night, he remarks; “Yeah, I watched them [Wexford] last night against Treaty, they deserved the points alright.

“They've obviously strengthened as well. They brought in quite a few new players, with Thomas Oluwa the most eye-catching of them, and he got a great goal last night.

“They're now back in the playoffs. They've always had too much talent not to end up in the top half of the division, in my opinion. I’d expect them to finish very strong now and I would expect to see them in the playoff spots, so it will be a very, very tough one for us.”

The Rams will likely be without key forward Jack Doherty tonight, as he continues to struggle with the same injury that has kept him sidelined on and off for the past few months, while James O’Leary remains absent with a long-term injury.