Denise O’Sullivan: “We are still a little disappointed that we didn't get the win tonight.” 

CORK'S Denise O'Sullivan admitted that the Irish team was a ‘little disappointed’ to end their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign by drawing with Nigeria at Lang Park in Brisbane.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes and helped her country get a first ever result at a major tournament on Monday.

"It has been an unbelievable experience to get our first point at a World Cup but we are still a little disappointed that we didn't get the win tonight,” she said.

“I think we could have. Also not getting out of the group, we're really disappointed.

"Look we can be proud of what we achieved. It was our first time in a major tournament and the fans there tonight were unbelievable and they have been unbelievable in every game."

O’Sullivan, who traditionally operates as a box to box midfielder under Vera Pauw, played further up the pitch against Nigeria.

“I had a ball,” she talked about her position. “I had a good time out there. I think in a natural 10 position, I have more freedom and I’m able to get on the ball more.

Republic of Ireland WNT vs Nigeria

"I enjoyed it and I was able to get on the ball more than the last two games. So I was pretty happy with that. The most important thing is that whatever I can do for the team in the position the coach puts me in and that is the most important thing.”

Vera Pauw was full of praise after a game that Ireland nearly won, with a number of chances falling to Katie McCabe.

One of those fizzed narrowly wide and another, from a corner, hit the roof of the net.

"It is a fantastic feeling,” she summed up her feelings at full-time.

“Eleven time African champions and I think that we had the better play. They always looked dangerous but we were always in control.

"We were getting to their goal. We created chances. We need to get there to score and we did that so much better than the earlier games.

"If you see what they have done against Australia, and how they put Australia under pressure and used their pace, they couldn't do that to us."

Speaking with how the tournament went as a whole, Pauw was beaming with pride.

"We can be really, really proud because we played three top ten nations. I said it before that Nigeria are a top ten nation,” she explained.

"We held them and played equal games against them. We lost by a penalty and an own goal, and now we draw.

"So it is amazing. Those players came into this tournament as very good players. They go out of the tournament as world stars."