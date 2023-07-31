Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 16:46

Denise O’Sullivan: “We are still a little disappointed that we didn't get the win tonight.” 

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes and helped her country get a first ever result at a major tournament on Monday.
Denise O’Sullivan: “We are still a little disappointed that we didn't get the win tonight.” 

Republic of Ireland WNT vs Nigeria

Dylan O’ Connell

CORK'S Denise O'Sullivan admitted that the Irish team was a ‘little disappointed’ to end their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign by drawing with Nigeria at Lang Park in Brisbane.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes and helped her country get a first ever result at a major tournament on Monday.

"It has been an unbelievable experience to get our first point at a World Cup but we are still a little disappointed that we didn't get the win tonight,” she said.

“I think we could have. Also not getting out of the group, we're really disappointed. 

"Look we can be proud of what we achieved. It was our first time in a major tournament and the fans there tonight were unbelievable and they have been unbelievable in every game."

O’Sullivan, who traditionally operates as a box to box midfielder under Vera Pauw, played further up the pitch against Nigeria.

“I had a ball,” she talked about her position. “I had a good time out there. I think in a natural 10 position, I have more freedom and I’m able to get on the ball more. 

Republic of Ireland WNT vs Nigeria
Republic of Ireland WNT vs Nigeria

"I enjoyed it and I was able to get on the ball more than the last two games. So I was pretty happy with that. The most important thing is that whatever I can do for the team in the position the coach puts me in and that is the most important thing.” 

Vera Pauw was full of praise after a game that Ireland nearly won, with a number of chances falling to Katie McCabe. 

One of those fizzed narrowly wide and another, from a corner, hit the roof of the net.

"It is a fantastic feeling,” she summed up her feelings at full-time.

“Eleven time African champions and I think that we had the better play. They always looked dangerous but we were always in control. 

"We were getting to their goal. We created chances. We need to get there to score and we did that so much better than the earlier games. 

"If you see what they have done against Australia, and how they put Australia under pressure and used their pace, they couldn't do that to us."

Speaking with how the tournament went as a whole, Pauw was beaming with pride.

"We can be really, really proud because we played three top ten nations. I said it before that Nigeria are a top ten nation,” she explained.

"We held them and played equal games against them. We lost by a penalty and an own goal, and now we draw. 

"So it is amazing. Those players came into this tournament as very good players. They go out of the tournament as world stars."

More in this section

Republic of Ireland U21 Manager Jim Crawford at Turner's Cross Turner’s Cross set to host Republic of Ireland U21 Euro qualifiers starting in September
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Previews The Longshot: Derailing the Dubs something Kerry are no longer used to doing
Cork GAA launches a new streaming service called Rebels Online ahead of the new club championship season
Cork Soccer
Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr's - Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final

Barrs manager Paul O'Keefe delighted with commanding victory over Mallow

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more