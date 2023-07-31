Ireland end their World Cup adventure with a draw against Nigeria

Republic of Ireland 0 Nigeria 0

THE Republic of Ireland’s World Cup journey came to an end with a 0-0 draw with Nigeria in Brisbane.

The Girls in Green may have been out before kick-off, but they did not lie down against a Nigerian team that needed a point to qualify for the next round. They were aggressive and forced the first real chance of the game when Sinead Farrelly teed up an on-rushing Katie McCabe. The full-back tried to score with her famed left foot and the shot went narrowly wide in the 5th minute of play.

When Ireland won their first corner of the game, Megan Connolly sent this in and Chiamaka Nnadozie punched this into McCabe’s path. The captain couldn’t control and Nigeria cleared their lines.

All of this good work was almost undone with a through ball that landed at the feet of Asisat Oshoala. The striker ran onto this, got around Louise Quinn, and went for goal. Courtney Brosnan could only watch as the ball went wide, and Ireland breathed a sigh of relief.

McCabe then won Ireland a free-kick and Connolly swung this in. The ball slipped out of Chiamaka Nnadozie’s hands and the goalkeeper recovered just as Lily Agg tried to head it in.

The captain won another free-kick in the final minutes before half-time and this was headed out to Denise O’Sullivan. She sent it back to McCabe and her cross into the box was headed on by Kyra Carusa. Chiamaka Nnadozie instantly reacted and caught the ball for Nigeria.

Things wound down after this, with the only chance of note being a cross that Courtney Brosnan caught.

Nigeria came out from the break and delivered a deep cross onto the penalty spot. Halimatu Ayinde’s header was stopped by the Irish goalkeeper and the ball hit the crossbar. Ireland instantly reacted to stop someone in a dark green jersey from scoring on the rebound.

Katie McCabe and Megan Connolly in conversation with referee Katia Garcia. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

O’Sullivan was the first Irish player to try something in the second half, and the Nigerian defence converged to block her shot inside the area.

This was midway through the second half when Australia led 2-0 against Canada in the other group game that was being played in Melbourne. That rubber-stamped the Super Eagles ticket to the next round, and Mary Fowler scored their third goal. Nigeria’s qualification was all but secured, and their intensity relaxed as the players realised what was happening across the country.

Ireland were determined to go out with a flourish and Pauw’s late substations reflected this.

Abbie Larkin and Marissa Sheva were brought on during a spell in the game that saw McCabe hit the roof of the net with a corner.

There was no up in the seven minutes of time added on and the best Irish chance came from Larkin crossing into the area. The Irish captain couldn’t get her head to this and Nigeria went up to the pitch in numbers.

The last piece of action in Brisbane was a tame shot from outside the area and Brosnan dived low to deal with this in the seventh minute of added time.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Heather Payne, Lily Agg, Ruesha Littlejohn, Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Kyra Carusa, Sinead Farrelly.

Subs: Abbie Larkin for Agg (83), Marissa Sheva for Payne (83), Diane Caldwell for Fahey (90).

NIGERIA: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Ashleigh Plumptre, Oluwatosin Demehin, Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe, Uchenna Kanu, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala.

Subs: Ifeoma Onumonu for Oshoala (66), Gift Monday for Kanu (66), Onome Ebi for Demehin (84).

Referee: Katia Itzel García