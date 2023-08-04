Fr O'Neill's hurler Billy Dunne and his hound Ballyhimikin Rex in the mix at Shelbourne Park this weekend

FR O'NEILL'S hurling star Billy Dunne is chasing success in the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby at Shelbourne Park with Ballyhimikin Rex this weekend.

The opening round of the Derby got underway at the weekend and Ballyhimikin Rex delivered a fantastic performance to win his opening round heat.

The Shelbourne Champion 500 winner earlier in the summer, Ballyhimkin Rex ran riot in Heat 16 as he shot from trap four to dictate throughout.

Available at some very generous prices during the day considering his CV, the son of Ballyhimkin Jet and Slaneyside Poppy quickly seized control and was always going to be difficult to stop.

Top stayer Threesixfive did give it a good go, however. Closing from the third bend all the way to the line, she again displayed her versatility, but there was no stopping Ballyhimkin Rex.

Billy and John Dunne’s talented 3-1 winner coasted home a most impressive two length winner over the strong running Threesixfive in 29.33.

Faypoint Angry made up plenty of ground to qualify, four lengths further back in third.

The second round will take place on both this coming Friday and Saturday nights.

Ballyhimkin Rex will take his chance in heat five on Friday night, running from trap one, he will need to be foot perfect to progress as he's taking on some leading fancies for outright glory.

Liam Dowling's Ballymac Finn, along with the Patrick Guilfoyle trained pair of Scaglietti and Good Maestro all impressed when winning in the opening round and there expected to deliver big performances.

The Brendan Matthews trained Burj Khalifa was a recent semi finalist in the English Greyhound Derby and he's another in the star studded line-up.

The sextet is made up of another Cork hope, Ryan McCarthy's Strike It Syd. He did well to progress into round two and he will need a career best to feature in the second round.

In terms of outright glory, a strong case has to be made for Clona Duke, who is owned by Kevin O'Brien in Clonakilty.

Trained by Graham Holland, Clona Duke was a recent fifth in the final of the English Greyhound Derby final and he kick started his Irish Derby campaign with a stunning 29.47 winning performance.

Duke will start as warm favourite in Friday night's second round heat.

A recent winner of the English Greyhound Derby, Gaytime Nemo showed massive pace in defeat and he has claims of pulling off a magical Derby double for Blarney's Brendan O'Connell.

Also in round two with Cork connections are, Ken Busteed's Captain Garfio, the Johnny Linehan pair of Easy Razzle and Droopys Onestop along with Commons Rebel for John Kiely and Jack Crowley.

The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby is the most prestigious race in the Irish Greyhound Calendar and boasts a winner’s prize of €125,000 and an overall prize fund of €300,000.

The 2023 Derby Final will take place on Saturday 2nd September in Dublin’s Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium.