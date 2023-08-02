Anna Caplice: The Columbian ladies football story is a very real and sobering one for all women's teams and players

“From the beaches of Cartagena, to the streets of Bogotá up to the mountains in Medellín. Manuela Vanegas' late winner could be heard all over Colombia.”

Momentous for the world ranked 25 team known as Las Cafeteras, as they put a second goal past world number two, Germany, in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

There were beautiful scenes in the stands too with fans adorned in traditional dress jumping and singing with others painted in the yellow, blue and red of the Colombian flag.

Grown men crying, parents holding babies aloft, young men and women in tears grabbing the crest of their bright yellow jerseys.

The atmosphere was simply electric which seemed to feed on to the pitch too where both teams fought tooth and nail from start to finish in what was arguably the game of the tournament so far.

Colombia players celebrate with the fans at the end of the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Irish fans won’t have the most fond recent memories of Colombia, given that the friendly warm up was called off after just 20 minutes due to the game becoming “overly physical”.

After a hefty challenge on Denise O’Sullivan that made players fearful of their chances to make it uninjured to the world cup, Irish coach Vera Pauw said that she pleaded with the Colombian coach to calm things down.

Colombian defender Daniela Caracas said that Ireland could “eat s***”.

If it seems like they have a tough exterior, then it’s probably a fair presumption.

I wrote last week about the number of unique journeys that the various teams have had to embark upon to get to this world cup.

And my goodness, Colombia are no different.

“Football, coffee, music, dancing: The soundtrack to life in Colombia.”

However, women’s football has been in crisis almost since its inception in the 2000’s.

"The journey of Las Cafeteras, which translates as “the Coffee Growers” has been referred to as “Cafe con mala leche” or, “Coffee with sour milk”.

Stories of harassment, violence, corruption, underfunding, underpayment, and wage theft have marred the history of the sport so far.

Players who have made efforts to report instances of the above have found themselves left out of squads completely and never invited back to training.

Daniela Montoya was the first player to score a goal for Colombia in a World Cup. At her second world cup tournament in 2015 she not only found the back of the net, she also found herself in the position of a prominent figure for the team after rising through the ranks of Colombian football from a young age to international stardom.

After reaching the round of 16 that year, and losing to eventual winners USA, the campaign was deemed a huge success and turning point for women’s football in Colombia.

Months after the players had returned from the world cup, Montoya told the media that they had still not received their wages from the tournament.

When the team travelled to Rio for the Olympics in 2016, star player Montoya was left at home and her Olympic dream was crushed.

Montoya is just one example of the number of players or staff punished for speaking up for her team.

It is a difficult process for players as the governance of football means the connections between national federations and regional sporting bodies allow for little to no safe space for players to ask for support.

Ramón Jesurún, for example, is the president of the Colombian Football Federation.

If players have issues with their federation that they need to bring to a higher power, like FIFA or CONMEBOL (The South American Football Confederation) they cannot get around Jesurún, as he serves on the FIFA Executive Council and holds the position of Vice President and Chair of Finance for CONMEBOL.

Following much controversy surrounding the national team and domestic league, where wages weren’t paid, half the season was cancelled, and allegations of harassment were rife, Jesurún was forced to defend his view on the women’s game within his federation.

“I have a lovely relationship with them”, he said.

“I love them. They are all like my daughters and some of them like my granddaughters.

"We are really happy in the dressing room.”

Sadly, these stories are starting to sound like a broken record, and not just in Colombia, nor just in football.

What’s additionally disturbing is that this is just a scratch on the surface of the issues faced in women’s sport.

The problem with the growing success for athletes in the women’s game is that the success is not just for the players, it makes unions look good too, even the ones that don’t deserve it.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has this week revealed that the promised €28,000 minimum payment for each player will now not go directly to the player, but to their union instead, for them to decide what to do with it.

I wonder why?