BISHOPSTOWN made a great start to the Bon Secours Hospital SAFC last Sunday evening.

The city club defeated Ilen Rovers on a score line of 1-12 to 0-4 in their Group C encounter played at Clonakilty. Bishopstown have a nice blend of youth and experience and after a difficult few years, there’s hope within the club that the team have turned a corner and are moving in the right direction again.

Former Cork footballer Mick Hannon, who was a selector under Bobbie O’Dwyer when Cork won the All-Ireland MFC in 2019, is the man at the helm this season. Hannon has made an impression so far guiding the Town to third in the Division 3 league, just missing out on promotion on scoring difference to Knocknagree.

This opening round victory in the group-stage is further proof that Bishopstown are on an upward trajectory.

Bishopstown suffered relegation from the top flight back in 2020 which was a dark day but Diarmuid Vaughan steadied the ship over the past two seasons before he resigned as manager at the end of last season to take up a job in Australia.

Speaking following the win over Ilen Rovers, assistant manager Adrian O’Donovan was delighted with the impressive victory.

“Coming down to Clonakilty, the heart of West Cork, it was always going to be tough especially then with the rain and blustery conditions.” says O’Donovan.

“It was a physical and tactical battle, both teams gave it everything. We knew it was going to be a great battle against Ilen Rovers, it was only three years ago it was a top flight fixture and both teams want to get back up there. Ilen actually started better than us, they had the majority of possession but we did well to keep them out. We are happy with how the game panned out especially in the second-half where we really kicked on and could have won by more.”

Mick Hannon second from right has the Bishopstown footballers moving in the right direction. Picture: Mike English

It was a great team performance from the Town, but one player in particular that stood out was Brian Clifford. The influential forward kicked five points, two coming from frees and also played a part in other scores. O’Donovan was happy with the dynamic player.

“We are pleased for every single player on the panel, they gave it everything for the jersey and that’s very satisfying. Brian had a great game, he’s a wonderful player but I don’t like talking about one player, it was a team performance. Everything clicked on this occasion and it’s hugely important that we build on this victory."

Bishopstown were close to the summit twenty odd years ago, losing two county finals, 2002 to Nemo Rangers and defeated by Carbery in 2004. It was a sad day for the club in 2020 when they lost their proud top flight status after a nine-point defeat to Ilen Rovers in the relegation play-off final. The reaction since has been positive and according to O’Donovan there is a huge desire to return to the elite.

“Obviously we would love to return to the top grade but you can see yourself how tough this SAFC is. We as a management team have come in this year with manager Mick Hannon and we are loving it. A great group of lads. The aim is to win the county. The lads have huge hunger to do so.”