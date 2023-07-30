Bishopstown too strong for Ilen Rovers in the SAFC

Bishopstown: 1-12

Ilen Rovers: 0-4

BISHOPSTOWN had a comfortable win over Ilen Rovers in the Bon Secours Hospital SAFC encounter at Clonakilty on Sunday evening.

Both teams came into this new championship season looking to improve on a disappointing 2022 when both teams finished third in their respective groups.

This Group C encounter was a real tactical battle, especially in the first-half, with light rain and blustery conditions making it difficult.

The first game in the group is always important but after Dohenys win over a fancied Newcestown side in the other match in the group on Saturday evening, it only heightened the pressure on these two teams to get a positive result.

Ilen Rovers hit the first score, Peter O’Driscoll with a tasty point which curled over the bar after two minutes. Both teams took time to adapt to the weather conditions, with Bishopstown drawing level after four minutes through a long-range Brian Clifford effort.

The West Cork side dominated possession in the early stages, but wayward shooting meant they only had one point to show for all their endeavor in the opening quarter.

Bishopstown's Michael Power blocks down this shot by Ilen Rovers Michael Sheehy during the SAFC at Clonakilty. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

In a low scoring first-half, a green flag would have been crucial and it was Bishopstown who were very close to getting a goal after 18 minutes. A well worked team move resulted in Clifford setting up Paul Honohan but the experienced forward hit his powerful effort narrowly wide from close-range.

The first score in 16 minutes arrived right on the stroke of the 20th minute, a long-range Michael Murphy white flag for Bishopstown, who are under the guidance of former Cork footballer Mick Hannon. That point was quickly followed by Clifford’s second white flag of the evening, as the Town opened up a two point lead, 0-3 to 0-1.

The team in maroon and white pushed three points clear courtesy of Honohan and it got even better for the city outfit when they scored a goal after 27 minutes. Kieran McFadden palmed the ball into the net from close-range following a Clifford pass, 1-4 to 0-1.

The Baltimore team got their first score in 29 minutes when Seán O’Donovan raised a white flag in the first-minute of injury-time as Ilen Rovers trailed 1-4 to 0-2 at the interval.

On the resumption, Bishopstown took a firm grip on proceedings with two quick fire points from McFadden and Clifford. The Town were then reduced to 14 players for ten minutes when McFadden received a black-card giving Ilen a glimmer of hope of mounting a comeback. The West Cork side weren’t able to make inroads with the extra-man as Liam O’Driscoll pushed the winners advantage out to eight points.

Ilen Rovers Peter O'Driscoll goes past Bishopstown's Darragh O'Donovan during the SAFC at Clonakilty. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The city club even had a chance of a second goal but Clifford’s effort went wide when a green flag looked a high possibility. The teams traded points, Michael Sheehy on target for Ilen while Clifford converted a close-range free for the Town, 1-8 to 0-3 with 15 minutes remaining.

Clifford converted another free as McFadden came back on after the ten minutes having elapsed. The final quarter petered with the team in maroon and white kicking three of the last four points to prevail by eleven points.

Bishopstown face Dohenys in the next group-stage game on Sunday, August 20 in Bandon at 4pm. Ilen Rovers travel to Rossmore the day before for a huge clash against Newcestown at 5pm with both teams without any points going into that encounter.

Scorers for Bishopstown: B Clifford 0-5 (0-2 f), K McFadden 1-1, C Dunne 0-2 f, M Murphy, P Honohan, S Collins, L O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Ilen Rovers: M Sheehy 0-2, Peter O’Driscoll, S O’Donovan 0-1 each.

BISHOPSTOWN: C Hynes; M Murphy, M Power, D Quaid; K Murphy, E Byrne, N Gough; D O’Connor, J Murphy; D O’Donovan, M Nunan, L O’Driscoll; K McFadden, P Honohan, B Clifford.

Subs: C Dunne for M Nunan (42), S Collins for L O’Driscoll (49), L Arslan for J Murphy (58).

ILEN ROVERS: D O’Sullivan; S O’Shea, S Minihane, J Davis; C O’Driscoll, J Collins, D Collins; Peadar O’Driscoll, Peter O’Driscoll; A O’Driscoll, S O’Donovan, K O’Driscoll; D MacEoin, M Sheehy, C Harrington.

Subs: A O’Sullivan for A O’Driscoll (25), D O’Driscoll for K O’Driscoll (39), A Holland for D MacEoin (44).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Shamrocks).