Dublin had the power, pace and experience to outlast Kerry and the rest in gruelling campaign

DURING the first round of the new All-Ireland football championships in May, when the round 1 group fixtures were played over two weekends, the sense that a totally new championship structure could lead to the most open and exciting football championship in years really began to gather pace.

Mayo beat Kerry well, which was Kerry’s first championship defeat in Killarney since 1995. Roscommon drew with Dublin in Croke Park. Derry and Monaghan drew in Celtic Park. Westmeath had Armagh by the throat in the Athletic Grounds, a game Armagh eventually won by one point after a late goal.

It was a wake-up call for some of the big guns but was there any need for them to get worried with so little jeopardy in the groups, with three teams qualifying from four? Nobody was sure either of how teams were timing their runs with so many games.

At a minimum, it was going to take at least eight games to win an All-Ireland, with that number possibly stretching to nine or 10, with Armagh possibly needing to win 11 games to secure an All-Ireland.

With so many extra games, getting that timing right was critical, especially when the league had been such a slog. Nobody had their foot pressed to the accelerator early on in the round robin. The big guns didn’t have to but the results in round 1 were still instructive when comparing the teams which had a long break after exiting the provincial championship compared to those thrust into round-robin action so soon after a provincial final.

Mayo never looked as fresh, sharp, fast and hungry when dismantling Kerry. It was evident against Louth that Cork, who also had a seven-week break like Mayo, clearly put that time to good use in getting more comfortable with a new system under coach Kevin Walsh.

Only two of the eight provincial finalists won their opening match.

Galway were the only provincial champion of the four to win but they were an outlier in the debate because of their circumstances, having a three-week break after the league final, which gave them time to go on a foreign training camp.

The hangover of losing an Ulster final on penalties was obvious in an Armagh team lacking energy and sharpness against an excellent Westmeath side playing their first game in five weeks. Thirteen places separated Armagh and Westmeath in the league but Armagh got out of jail in their own backyard.

Dublin were always going to win Leinster but they got lucky against Kildare and, by the time they met Roscommon in their opening round-robin match, it was Dublin’s fourth match in five weeks against a Roscommon side playing their second game in the same time span.

All of those challenges underlined the unique dynamics around a new football championship, and how it was always bound to produce a summer of football unlike anything ever seen before. It couldn’t have been any other way, especially with the huge volume of matches played. Sunday’s All-Ireland final was the 99th match, which was up 39 from last year.

NEW TEST

That presented a totally different challenge for teams in terms of getting it right around strength and conditioning, proper training loads, and being fresh when it mattered most.

Dublin and Kerry may have spluttered early on the campaign, especially in their first round-robin game. Yet their breakout performances in the All-Ireland quarter-finals against Mayo and Tyrone hinted that Kerry and Dublin were getting it right when the need was greatest when it was finally effectively knockout football.

They were both pushed to the extreme in their All-Ireland semi-finals against Monaghan and Derry but both Kerry and Dublin really came to the fore in the last quarter when the pressure was at its apex.

“Hats off to Jason McGahan and Arthur Fitzgerald,” said Jack O’Connor on his S&C coaches after the Derry game. “I thought we finished the game stronger.”

On Sunday though, it was Dublin who finished the match, and the championship, the strongest. In last year’s All-Ireland final, Kerry scored 0-8 off turnovers. Being able to score more from that source, 0-9, was even more impressive against Dublin on Sunday.

And yet, despite turning over the ball more often than ever before in a big game (25), Dublin still managed to punish Kerry more off turnovers, mining 1-7 from that source. In last year’s final, Kerry shipped just 0-2 off turnovers. In the second half on Sunday though, Kerry coughed up 1-4.

Paul Mannion hit 0-5 against Kerry. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

In total, Dublin sourced 0-7 off their own restarts. They won all 23 of their own kick-outs but it was late on when Stephen Cluxton really showed his icy temperament, with Dublin scoring 0-3 off their restarts after the 60th minute. Kerry were pressing high and hard at that stage but Cluxton was still able to thread his kick-outs to their intended targets.

In the end, Dublin had a marginally better conversion rate (53%-51%), but some of their biggest names came up trumps when it mattered most. And nobody exemplified that more than Brian Fenton.

In his previous five games, Fenton had the highest shot involvement of any Dublin player with six shots.

Fenton had 31 possessions in total on Sunday but, again, he had a huge last quarter, which included a massive point from play.

When it mattered most, Dublin just had more players who produced more when the need was greatest. Much of that is down to mindset and being clinical when the need was greatest.

Yet Dublin also had the power, pace, athleticism and stamina to outlast every other side in a championship marathon unlike any other.