Paudie Kissane relieved after Éire Óg grind out win over Carrigaline

IT was obvious from the look on the face of Éire Óg manager Paudie Kissane that he was relieved his side had managed to overcome a battling Carrigaline side 1-10 to 0-11 in the Bon Secours Premier Senior Football Championship at Ballincollig on Saturday.

After getting turned over by the same opposition last season in a crucial end-of-season game Kissane felt his side were slow out of the blocks.

“Make no mistake Carrigaline were the better side in the first half because of our turnovers and at this level, if you make basic errors you usually end up getting punished,” he said.

When Kissane summed up the first half he felt his side were lucky to go in at the break trailing by the minimum.

Kissane added: “I think we could have trailed by a lot more only that our keeper Chris Kelly was outstanding but even going into the second half I was concerned as our lads didn’t seem to be at the races.”

In the 40th minute Carrigaline had opened up with three consecutive points and Kissane knew his team needed to find A game to have any chance of toppling their opponents.

“We needed those points from Jack Sheehan and Daniel Goulding as suddenly we found belief and I think the loss of Cian Barry was immense as he posed us problems for long periods.”

In the words of Kissane, this game was all about getting the right result.

“Look last year is gone as we had to play Newcestown to maintain our status and as you know the first round of the championship can put teams under pressure if they end up on the wrong side of the result.”

ATTITUDE

Showing the right attitude when you are under pressure is crucial according to Kissane.

“The one plus for me is the manner we battled it out when the game was drifting away from us, but we have some work to do before we play Nemo Rangers.

“If we put in a similar display against Nemo in the opening 30 minutes it will be curtains but on the other side of the coin every game at this level is tough and we just got to keep believing in our ability.”

Colm O’Callaghan who has just come an impressive season with Cork had a tough day at the office though his two points were crucial.

“Of course, Colm will come in for man-marking against some teams and in fairness to Carrigaline they knew how to mix it, but I am sure Colm will have a key role to play in our team this season.

“It was a team performance that got us over the line today and although some of our play over the hour was strewn with errors the manner in how we finished will give the lads confidence going forward.”