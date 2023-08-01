Skibb boss: Patience is a key aspect of O'Donovan's Rossa’s approach this season

THERE were many aspects to O’Donovan Rossa’s win over Knocknagree in their Group A encounter in the Bons Secours SAFC in Macroom on Saturday that were impressive.

One of the most encouraging was the patience and control that the played with in the first half as they faced a strong wind. A Dónal Óg Hodnett goal meant that they led by a point despite playing into the elements, and according to their manager, Gene O’Donovan, it is the likes of Hodnett who instill that patience and control in their play.

“That lot of that comes from the players themselves. They’re very well organised this year and you’ve leaders out there that we used not have before. A lot of them are the same bunch of players, but the likes of Paudie Crowley and Dónal Óg Hodnett, and even young Jamie Shanahan who has come into the team this year; they’ve put an awful lot of organisation into our team.”

Rossa won the midfield battle with both Rory Byrne and Jamie Shanahan outstanding, and in young Shanahan, O’Donovan thinks they have found something special.

“They’ll trouble a lot of teams, I think. I don’t want to put a curse on them, obviously, but Jamie is an absolutely brilliant asset and to be brutally honest I think he might have been the missing link to what we had last year up in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Not only is he good on the ball, but he breaks up an awful lot of play as well with his reading of the game and he’s an absolutely fabulous young fella to work with.”

Shanahan is a new kid on the block, but Rossa keeper, Ryan Price has been around the block a few times. He was another who was key to their victory in Tom Creedon Park as he made two superb saves in the opening half.

BEST IN CORK

O’Donovan’s respect for the former Cork netminder is effusive.

“I think Ryan Price is the best goalkeeper in Cork. The strange thing about Ryan is that he has only trained with us about five times this year. So that will tell you the man he is. He was off playing other sports early in the year. He played the league games but he couldn’t train with us until the last few weeks. That will tell you how good a player he is, and the boys just trust him totally inside there.”

Next up for Rossa is Kanturk, who also won their opening game against Fermoy. O’Donovan won’t be resting on his laurels for long.

“You have to respect every team, and you have to respect what every team will bring. Obviously Kanturk will bring something different to what Knocknagree brought today, but we have three weeks now to adapt to that.”