Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 14:21

Skibb boss: Patience is a key aspect of O'Donovan's Rossa’s approach this season

Victory over Knocknagree sets Gene O'Donovan's side up for a strong SAFC campaign
Skibb boss: Patience is a key aspect of O'Donovan's Rossa’s approach this season

Knocknagree's Tadc O'Mahoney being challenged by Niall Daly of O'Donovan Rossa in the Bon Secours Cork SAFC at Macroom. Picture: Denis Minihane.

John Coleman

THERE were many aspects to O’Donovan Rossa’s win over Knocknagree in their Group A encounter in the Bons Secours SAFC in Macroom on Saturday that were impressive.

One of the most encouraging was the patience and control that the played with in the first half as they faced a strong wind. A Dónal Óg Hodnett goal meant that they led by a point despite playing into the elements, and according to their manager, Gene O’Donovan, it is the likes of Hodnett who instill that patience and control in their play.

“That lot of that comes from the players themselves. They’re very well organised this year and you’ve leaders out there that we used not have before. A lot of them are the same bunch of players, but the likes of Paudie Crowley and Dónal Óg Hodnett, and even young Jamie Shanahan who has come into the team this year; they’ve put an awful lot of organisation into our team.”

Rossa won the midfield battle with both Rory Byrne and Jamie Shanahan outstanding, and in young Shanahan, O’Donovan thinks they have found something special.

“They’ll trouble a lot of teams, I think. I don’t want to put a curse on them, obviously, but Jamie is an absolutely brilliant asset and to be brutally honest I think he might have been the missing link to what we had last year up in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

Not only is he good on the ball, but he breaks up an awful lot of play as well with his reading of the game and he’s an absolutely fabulous young fella to work with.”

Shanahan is a new kid on the block, but Rossa keeper, Ryan Price has been around the block a few times. He was another who was key to their victory in Tom Creedon Park as he made two superb saves in the opening half.

BEST IN CORK

O’Donovan’s respect for the former Cork netminder is effusive.

“I think Ryan Price is the best goalkeeper in Cork. The strange thing about Ryan is that he has only trained with us about five times this year. So that will tell you the man he is. He was off playing other sports early in the year. He played the league games but he couldn’t train with us until the last few weeks. That will tell you how good a player he is, and the boys just trust him totally inside there.”

Next up for Rossa is Kanturk, who also won their opening game against Fermoy. O’Donovan won’t be resting on his laurels for long.

“You have to respect every team, and you have to respect what every team will bring. Obviously Kanturk will bring something different to what Knocknagree brought today, but we have three weeks now to adapt to that.”

Read More

O'Donovan Rossa secure vital win over Knocknagree in SAFC opener

More in this section

Marissa Sheva and Denise O'Sullivan applaud the fans after the game 31/7/2023 Denise O’Sullivan: “We are still a little disappointed that we didn't get the win tonight.” 
World Golf Championship-FedEx St Jude Invitational - Round Two The Longshot: Another Kim win could be on cards as regular season ends
Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr's - Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final Barrs manager Paul O'Keefe delighted with commanding victory over Mallow
Cork GAA
The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork GAA club hurling preview and football review

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork GAA club hurling preview and football review

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more