Dohenys relieved to survive 'massive battle' with Newcestown

AARON Mannix’s injury-time winner earned plaudits from his manager as Dohenys edged Newcestown in the Bon Secours Senior AFC at Rossmore last Saturday.

Two west Cork rivals, Newcestown, relegated from the Premier senior grade and recent Division 3 county league winners Dohenys, played out a hard-hitting championship derby.

It took an injury-time 45 from Aaron Mannix to win it 0-9 to 0-8 for the Dunmanway club. A gale wind made life difficult for both sides but it was Dohenys who emerged with a key victory in a group that also contains Bishopstown and Ilen Rovers.

“That was a proper championship game,” Dohenys manager Declan O’Dwyer admitted.

“All day long, it was a massive battle. To be fair, we are a very young team but it was the likes of Mark Buckley, Fionn Herlihy, Eoin Lavers and Johnny Kelly, some of our main players, who showed up and took the fight to them.”

As for Newcestown, the dual-senior club were crestfallen at the final whistle. A draw looked likely until Mannix’s late intervention. Now, the pressure will be back on once two rounds of Newcestown’s upcoming Premier Senior A Hurling Championship are completed.

“Deep into injury time, it looked like we had it,” Newcestown coach Kevin Mulcahy said.

“You have to credit Dohenys, they just kept coming. We lacked a little bit of discipline in defence at times but look, it was our first championship game.

“There was a lot of rustiness and the first time this 15 have played together in a competitive game.

Nobody let us down. That was serious football championship, a proper game, a proper west Cork derby.

“It looked like we had it but we are a young team so I wouldn’t be hard on anyone and congratulating Dohenys to be fair.”

BLESSED

Back to the winners. Having Aaron Mannix amongst Dohenys’ ranks could prove even more useful in their remaining group games.

“Look, we are blessed to have found two lads who can kick from distance in Rhys Coakley and Aaron Mannix,” Declan O’Dwyer added.

“We have seen what Aaron can do over the last few weeks at training. He is just a massive boost to the panel with his physicality and all that.

“This is a huge win for us. I’ve said it time and time again that I love this new championship format. To come away with a win like today, you can’t put worth on that. It is just a massive championship victory for us and against one of our local rivals.”

Newcestown has another west Cork derby to look forward to in three weeks’ time. Ilen Rovers will be the dual club’s Group C opponents on Saturday, August 19, once again in Rossmore.

Dohenys continue their Senior AFC campaign the following day against Bishopstown in Bandon.