Dungarvan crush Wilton United's Munster FA Junior Cup hopes

Dungarvan United 4 Wilton United 1

WILTON United’s hopes of winning the Munster FA Junior Cup ended with four first-half Dungarvan goals at Carrig Park in Fermoy on Sunday afternoon.

After Lydia Looney opened the scoring, the team from Waterford hit back and deservedly left with the trophy.

Wilton went into the game looking to make amends for their defeat to Douglas Hall in the semi-finals of the Ladies Steve Quinn Cup last Wednesday. The club had a dream start as Looney fired in to give them the lead with just over five minutes on the clock.

Dungarvan United responded with a run down the left that freed up Maria Delahunty and she squeezed in the equaliser. The scorer tried to set up a second goal by picking off a loose pass, but Wilton closed down and managed to regain possession.

The next opportunity that fell to Dungarvan United came from a free-kick that landed at the feet of Eimear Fennell inside the area. She steadied herself and hit the back of the net, and the team from Waterford led 2-1.

Hayley Phelan was a menace to Wilton, with her first major involvement being a corner that she tried to nod in at the near post. The midfielder also crossed onto the penalty spot and Allie Ashely caught this.

When she was played through with just under 10 minutes left to play in the first half, the Wilton goalkeeper stopped the shot. The ball rolled back out to Phelan and she tapped it in, and Dungarvan United led 3-1.

There was no let up from the visitors to Cork, with Karen Delahunty never once deviating from her position in between the lines. She regularly dropped back to work with Phelan and Maria Delahunty, and it took some time for Wilton to learn how to deal with this.

Wilton United's Barbara O'Connell takes on Dungarvan United's Kaiesha Tobin during the Munster FA Women's Junior Cup final at Carrig Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Then a pass was played to an unmarked Mary Kate Morrissey inside the area. She hit the ball first time and Dungarvan United went 4-1 up in the final minutes of the first half.

They won a corner in the final seconds before the breakthrough blistering run from Ciara Hurley. Wilton managed to get this away, and they went into the break looking to overturn a three-goal deficit.

Maria Delahunty opened up the second half with a shot from outside the area and Wilton blocked this.

When the team from Cork tried building from the back, Kate Morrissey and Kiesha Tobin pushed up and forced Wilton to go long. Caitlyn O’Sullivan then attempted to cut through from the right wing and Aislinn Farrell worked with Katie Hannon to stop the winger from crossing into the box.

Wilton United's Caitlyn O'Sullivan goes past Dungarvan United's Ciara Hurley. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barbara O’Connell was the next player in a blue jersey who attempted to get the ball onto the penalty spot, and Dungarvan United once again dealt with this.

Wilton were able to win a number of corners, and each one of these was swatted away without causing too much of a fuss inside the penalty area.

Looney never stopped running for her side as they looked to get back into the game, despite time running out on a rainy afternoon in Fermoy.

Dungarvan United were comfortable in defence. They even reacted a number of times to stop Wilton from getting corners, with the ball going out for a throw-in at the corner flag.

Kate Morrissey looked to create a scoring opportunity that would made it 5-1 with just five minutes left to play. She crossed to the back post, and Fennell’s header went out for a goal-kick.

With the clocking turning red, Looney ran into the penalty area and she had no toom to shoot given the amount of Dungarvan United players that were protecting the goal.

The clock wound down after this, with the travelling fans from Waterford counting down the seconds in the stand.

DUNGARVAN: Aimee Jordan; Ciara Hurley, Aislinn Farrell, Katie Hannon, Orla O’Brian, Mary Kate Morrissey, Mary Delahunty, Hayley Phelan, Karen Delahunty, Kiesha Tobin, Eimear Fennell.

WILTON: Allie Ashley; Eimear Rowntree, Niamh O’Regan, Sophie Hurley, Zoe Murphy, Emma O’Connor, Caitlyn O’Sullivan, Barbara O’Connell, Liz O’Connor, Lydia Looney, Robyn Murphy.

Referee: Mark Kennedy