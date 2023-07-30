Springfield Ramblers lose out in Munster Junior Shield final to Breska Rovers

Springfield Ramblers 1

Breska Rovers 3

Springfield Ramblers hopes of winning the Munster FA Junior Shield were dashed by three second half goals from Breska Rovers that gave the Limerick side a 3-1 win at Carrig Park in Fermoy.

It was a deserved victory, with Springfield’s best player on the day being goalkeeper Amy O’Reilly.

She produced a string of simple saves, and was quick off her line to deal with anything that Breska sent her way.

The Limerick side then tried to go long and Amy Burns tracked back for Springfield to stop someone from getting to Niamh O’Connell’s ball over the top.

They kept going, and a Jenny Togher crossed was scrambled away inside the area.

Springfield struggled to create against this seemingly constant pressure from Breska.

Disappointment for Springfield Ramblers after the final against Breska Rovers in the Munster FA Women's junior shield final at Carrig Park, Fermoy.

Amy Mulqueen was the next player in a white jersey to try something, and her attempt from inside the area went straight into O’Reilly’s hands.

What summed up the afternoon for Springfield was a passage of playing involving Rebecca Meade and Jane Mulvihill.

The two worked together in the middle of the park and Breska got in the way of this just as they tried to put something together.

It could have easily been a game marred with frustration, but Springfield kept their collective cool and scored the opening goal in the 17th minute.

This came from a Ciara Nolan save that dropped the ball to Lauren Breen and she fired in from right in front of the posts.

When Breska tried to hit back with the restart, Amy Burns went in with a powerful challenge that won the ball back for her side.

A Togher free went to the near post and the goalkeeper put this out for a corner. Nothing came out of this, and that just spurred the team on in the minutes that were left in the first half.

It seemed like the equaliser was going to fall to Orlaith O’Neill but she narrowly missed the ball on the penalty spot and Springfield cleared their lines.

Pauline Vijandran got into a similar position, and O’Reilly snatched the ball from her path as she tried to take a touch inside the area.

Just before the whistle went, a Breska long throw in came off the outside the post inside a chaotic penalty area. They managed to get the ball back, and a long range attempt from O’Connell went just wide.

Breska dominated possession after the break, and succession of half chances ended with Kelly Griffin equalising from close range.

Breska Rovers Kristien Collins clears from Springfield Ramblers Lauren Breen during the Munster FA Women's junior shield final at Carrig Park, Fermoy.

A chance to win the game fell to Togher midway through the second half, and Springfield managed to dig the ball out from her before the forward could try something.

A mistake at the back gave Mulqueen an opportunity in the box with ten minutes left to play. She kept her cool and Breska Rovers led for the first time in Fermoy.

When Springfield Ramblers pushed up looking for an equaliser, Breska broke through the middle and set up Vijandran.

She side footed the ball in and wrapped things up with just five minutes left to play.

Springfield Ramblers: Amy O’Reilly; Louise Burke, Amy Burns, Caitlin Mulcahy, Tiffany Taylor, Kerri Hancock, Rebecca Meade, Jane Mulvihill, Ursula Lynch, Lauren Breen, Amy Kennedy.

Breska Rovers: Ciara Nolan; Aoife Coughlan, Kristine Collins, Mairead Clancy, Kelly Griffin, Niamh O’Connell, Orlaith O’Neill, Dearbhla Egan, Pauline Vijandran, Jenny Togher, Lucy Breen.

Referee: Gary Fitzgerald.