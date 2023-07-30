Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 15:19

Basketballers Roy Downey and Cian Heaphy star for Delanys in their win over Whitechurch

The two Irish international basketballers combined for seven points in this first round championship game
Energywise Ireland Neptune's Roy Downey drives past Eanna's Kristijan Andabaka, during their Men's Super League clash at Neptune Stadium.

John Leonard

Delanys 1-13

Whitechurch 0-10

DELANYS got their AOS Security Management Solutions Seandún Junior Division 1 Football Championship campaign off to a winning start, as they defeated Whitechurch in their opener at Ballinlough.

The Dublin Hill side held Whitechurch scoreless for the opening eight minutes, but Whitechurch kept within touching distance for most of the second quarter. 

After the interval, Delanys goal in the 36th minute was to prove decisive.

Despite playing against a strong wind in the opening half, a point from play by Neptune and Ireland basketball star Cian Heaphy and a pointed free by another Neptune basketballer Roy Downey gave the Dublin Hill side the lead.

Wayward kick-outs were proving to be costly for Whitechurch as Vinny Keating and Gary Gould added points from play to double their side’s lead.

Whitechurch began to turn the screw and they opened their account with a point from play by Cillian Egan.

Midway through the opening half, Gould added his second point for Delanys before Ronan Murphy pointed a free for Whitechurch.

Energywise Ireland Neptune's Cian Heaphy lays up a basket from Flexachem Killorglin's RJ Kelly and Pharroh Gordon during the Men's Super League at the Neptune stadium . Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Downey and Whitechurch’s Mark Callanan traded points from play, before Whitechurch tagged on three unanswered points, to level matters at six points apiece.

Downey gave the Dublin Hill side a 0-7 to 0-6 lead at the break with his second pointed free in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

The second half was one-way traffic in favour of the Dublin Hill side as they tagged on three unanswered points from play. 

Keating claimed a mark from a Whitechurch kick-out and set up Gould for a goal from the edge of the square, which stretched the margin to seven points.

Downey and Keating traded points from play with a pointed free by Callanan.

With the game over as a contest, Whitechurch, to their credit, refused to give up without a struggle, as they outscored the Dublin Hill side by three points to one in the final quarter.

Scorers for Delanys: R Downey 0-6; G Gould 1-2; V Keating, C Healy 0-2 each; C Heaphy 0-1.

Whitechurch: R Murphy 0-2 (0-1f, 0-1 45); M Callanan 0-2 (0-1f); S Keane 0-2; C Egan, B O’Reilly, R Blake, J O’Riordan 0-1 each.

Delanys: N Foley; G Hosford, J Mulcahy, D Carroll; V Keating, R Foley, M Walsh; C Peelo, C Heaphy; A Spriggs, G Gould, D Kenneally; C Kelleher, R Downey, C Healy.

Sub: K Hosford for C Kelleher (45).

Whitechurch: K Timothy; S Dennehy, D McNamara, E O’Sullivan; J O’Connell, S Keane, S O’Reilly; R Dennehy, B O’Reilly; C Egan, M Callanan, A Kelleher; R Murphy, C Dennehy, R Blake.

Subs: D Blake for C Dennehy (h/t), R O’Connell for A Kelleher (33), J Kelleher for O’Sullivan (45), M Quill for S Dennehy (60+).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).

