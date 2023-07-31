Cork boss Shane Ronayne gutted but proud of his players' efforts over the season

CORK manager Shane Ronayne was obviously gutted to have lost the All-Ireland semi-final to Dublin but was also proud of the effort his players had put in throughout the year.

Speaking after the game he was full of praise for Dublin saying it was their best display of the season as far as he was concerned but he also felt Cork didn’t create or then take enough of the scoring chances they actually created.

“We didn’t play very well but I thought Dublin were outstanding,” said Shane.

“I thought it was Dublin’s best display of the season and they were immense all over the pitch. It certainly wasn’t the Dublin we were analysing in the past few weeks.

“But we didn’t take 50% of the chances we created. We created about 30 scoring opportunities, only took 13 of them and against teams like Dublin you can’t afford to do that.

“Their keeper Abby Shiels also made two crucial saves from Daire Kiely and Orlaith Cahalane which could have got us back into the game.

“We gave it a right go at the start of the second half to try and get us back in the game, but it just didn’t happen for us.

FIGHT

“We played poorly but that wasn’t for the lack of trying, they kept fighting to the bitter end, but look we’re very disappointed.

“A lot of work has gone into the year, people outside looking in might be critical of some things but the work that the players and the background staff put in is phenomenal.

“They showed great heart, and kept going to the end but Dublin were outstanding

“We said all week we had to perform to be with them and we didn’t do that tonight, you can't expect to win when you don’t perform in semi-finals.

“But hats off to Dublin and hats off to my own players and background staff they’re all unbelievable

I can’t fault the girls for their effort but we have to see where we are going and access and see where we are at after that loss.

“For the dual stars (Hannah Looney, Aoife Healy, Orlaith Cahalane, and Libby Coppinger), they will have to try and pick themselves and hopefully they’ll get the job done in the camogie final next Sunday and we wish them the best of luck.”

Cork manager Shane Ronayne. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

One concern was Cahalane going off injured but Shane said it was a precaution as she had a cut to the head.

"We have to look at the injuries we suffered this year and they all probably would have started tonight. We got to look at all that but there is young players coming through and the ones that were out there today will have learned a lot from that game."