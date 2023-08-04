Premier SHC: St Finbarr's are 'the hunted' as chase for Seán Óg Murphy Cup begins

For the first time since 1994, St Finbarr’s come into the county hurling championship as the holders of the Seán Óg Murphy Cup.

The Barrs begin the defence of their crown at Mourneabbey tomorrow (5pm) with a repeat of last year’s semi-final against Newtownshandrum. With Sarsfields and Kanturk for company in Group C, the Togher side will be keen to get off on the right foot.

While the warm memories of a wet day last October still remain, the focus is firmly forward-facing, says Barrs captain Billy Hennesy.

“We have gone from the hunter to the hunted,” he says.

“That comes with its own challenges and responsibilities. We are looking forward to the upcoming championship to see if we can improve again. The group stage is the first priority at the moment and see where that takes us.”

With Glenn O’Connor retired and Ben O’Connor focusing on rugby, the Barrs are looking for others to step up. To that end, the absence of Cork panellists during the RedFM Hurling League was almost a blessing in disguise as it allowed others to make their cases.

“We were in Division 2 of the league and we finished mid-table,” Hennessy says.

We were missing quite a few to different Cork panels but that gives you an opportunity to try younger players and different things tactically and fellas in different positions.

“I think we used the league well and we had a few encouraging results. We took a lot from it. It sets us up nicely going into the group stage of the championship.”

A year ago, the Barrs also started off against North Cork opposition, drawing with Charleville in Mallow. Back then, few would have backed them to beat both Blackrock and Sars to top their group but the fact that they did so, and then went on to glory, imbues them with belief.

“At that stage last year, we were probably still figuring ourselves out,” Hennessy says.

“It was the first time a lot of us had played together with fellas involved with Cork, football and other commitments, and so on. It took us a few games to find our feet. Hopefully I think that helped us develop, and that we are more confident from that.”

Sars and Kanturk meet at 3pm in Fermoy, with the Riverstown side strong favourites after winning the league – they are second-favourites behind the Barrs for outright glory. The return of Jack O’Connor only adds to the wealth of attacking options at the disposal of manager John Crowley, who is looking to repeat the success of 2010. Kanturk showed last year that they can compete at the top grade though dual demands remain a constant challenge for the Duhallow outfit.

The action commences tonight in Group A as Glen Rovers and Blackrock do battle in a repeat of the 2020 final. The Rockies made it to the league final only to lose out to Sars but with Alan Connolly further along the road to recovery after the shoulder injury that kept him out for all of Cork’s inter-county season, they will look to give a strong account.

Glen Rovers' Stephen McDonnell holds possession under pressure from Mark O'Keeffe of Blackrock in the 2020 Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The clubs open this year's championship at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night. Picture: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

Patrick Horgan is a doubt for the Glen with a hamstring strain but should be okay to start.

The northsiders will hope that the emergence of young attackers like Eoin O’Leary and Stephen Lynam can help ease the scoring burden on Horgan.

With Midleton also in that group, it means that a county finalist from the last three seasons will be absent from the knockout stages – the Magpies, champions in 2021, will hope to avoid such a fate as they also failed to progress in 2020 or last year. They begin their campaign against Bishopstown on Saturday in Páirc Uí Rinn with a throw-in time of 3pm.

Both Group B games take place tomorrow. At 5pm, Erin’s Own – semi-finalists last year – are up against Douglas in Páirc Uí Rinn, with the city side keen to build on last year, when they lost out to the Barrs at the quarter-final stage after a close game.

The other clash is at 7.30pm in Rathcormac, with Fr O’Neills making their top-grade championship bow against Charleville. The clubs met in the 2020 senior A final, with Charleville coming out on top.

O'Neills were also beaten in the 2021 decider, by Kanturk, before making it third-time lucky last year by beating Courcey Rovers. A good showing in last year's league meant they were operating in Division 1 this spring and finished third, which should stand to the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge outfit.

Charleville held the accolade last year of being the only side not to lose to St Finbarr's but still had to contest the relegation play-off, where they were too strong for Na Piarsaigh. They finished fifth in Division 1 of the league this year.