Premier IHC: Dungourney ready for tough challenge as they make step up

In his player profile on the Dungourney GAA Club website, hurling captain Dylan Healy’s advice for younger players is, “Never give up and keep showing up.”

It’s an attitude that could be applied to the East Cork club’s efforts to break out of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Intermediate A Hurling Championship grade. Prior to last year, they had recorded two third-placed finishes in their groups, failing to reach the knockout stages, but in 2022 they found some momentum.

Wins over Aghabullogue and Douglas saw them finish second in their group to Cloughduv, with wins over Midleton and Sarsfields earning them a place in the final in October and a re-match with the Cloughduv side. Then, the tables were turned with a 1-16 to 0-13 win in Páirc Uí Chaoimh securing the Paddy Walsh Cup.

Now, Dungourney are hoping to make the step up to premier intermediate, though Healy knows that it will be a serious challenge. They open their campaign against Ballincollig in Cobh on Saturday night (7.30pm) while they also have Castlelyons – defeated finalists in 2020 and 2021 – and Bandon for company in their group.

“I think the speed of hurling is quicker at premier intermediate,” Healy says.

“It’s probably more physical. A lot of teams in that grade have Cork seniors and there are a load of Cork 20s, so it think it’s a massive step up, to be honest.

“I think it’s mainly the speed of the hurling. Our coaches, James Leahy and Paul O’Reilly, are trying to get that across to us in training – everything ball to hand and speed, speed, speed.

“That’s the main thing we’ve been working on.”

While there have been some small changes in the backroom, by and large Dungourney are operating from the same playbook as last year, hoping that some confidence and momentum remains.

“We were back in the middle of January, so we had a good break,” Healy says.

“Our manager Martin Denny left, as he had been there for three years. One of our selectors, Alan Kelleher, stood up to take that job but otherwise we have the same coaches and Orla Kelleher in as a new member of the backroom.

“It’s all very similar, really – a very similar panel, we haven't really lost anyone, so all has been good so far.

“Even in the league, when we were going out in Febuary we sort of felt there was always a target on our backs, after being successful the year before.

“The confidence levels were good after winning last year, but we know that grade we're going up to is a very high standard of hurling.

“It was great to win last year, but you always want to progress. It’s fairly tough going up a grade, but that’s the challenge.”

In the county final last year, Jack Leahy scored eight points for Dungourney and he comes into this year’s championship as the owner of an All-Ireland U20 medal to go with the minor one he won in 2021.

Healy and everyone else at the club is proud of Leahy’s achievements.

“Jack had a mighty year again, in fairness to him,” he says.

“He’s been carrying the flag for the club for the last few years.”

If Dungourney are to get off to a good start, they will need everybody firing as Ballincollig have already earned promotion from Division 2 of the RedFM Hurling League.

Healy is ready for a tough test.

“They’re flying, they’re absolutely flying,” he says.

“They’ve been playing premier senior teams all through the league, so they’re going to be sharp.

“They had three lads on the Cork U20s as well, so we know it’s going to be a very tough challenge against a strong Ballincollig team.

“In the groups, I always feel that if you win the first game, you’ve a small bit of a cushion. But if you lose the first game, you still have another chance, which is sort of the beauty of the groups.

“We’re fully focused on Ballincollig but we’ve Castlelyons second, so that’s not going to be an easy ask, either!

“You want to be testing yourselves, you want to be moving up the levels.”