SAHC and Premier IHC: Even spread of quality should make for entertaining competitions

Since the switch to a group format, the Co-op SuperStores Cork Senior A Hurling Championship has had a clear favourite or two, but that doesn't seem to be the case this year.



With a strong year at the ‘old’ senior banked in 2019 – unlucky not to reach the quarter-finals and secure a golden ticket for the new premier grade – Charleville were the fancies for 2020 and lived up to that billing in impressive fashion.

In the final, they defeated Fr O’Neills and the East Cork side and Kanturk were the front-runners for 2021 – the form carried through as they made the final, with Kanturk coming out on top. It would have been understandable if those decider losses scarred O’Neills but instead they came back last year, ante-post favourites and impressive as they finally went all the way, beating Courcey Rovers in the final.

The Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge outfit swapped places with Na Piarsaigh, who are outside the top grade for the first time since 1958. After a disappointing year in 2022, the city side had an encouraging league campaign in Division 1 and they are rated as third-favourites behind Courceys and Bride Rovers.

Courcey Rovers' Brendan Ryan challenges Darragh Daly of Fermoy in the 2022 Co-op SuperStores SAHC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Jim Coughlan

It is Bride who provide the opposition for Piarsaigh in what could be a cracking Group A opening game in Riverstown at 8pm tonight. With last year’s Premier IHC winners Inniscarra and Killeagh also in the pool – clashing at 7.30pm in Caherlag – every point will be vital.

Equally, there will be no quarter-asked or given in Group, which comprises last year’s beaten finalists Courceys, Ballyhea, Blarney and Newcestown.

Mallow is the venue at 5pm tomorrow for the meeting of Courceys and Ballyhea – the Ballinspittle/Ballinadee side prevailed by 0-17 to 0-16 when the clubs met at the quarter-final stage in 2022 – while Blarney and Newcestown do battle later that evening, 7.30pm the throw-in time at Ovens.

Also tomorrow, in Group C Fermoy – semi-finalists last year after recording the best group record – take on Cloyne, with Youghal the venue at 7.30pm. In the other game in that section, Carrigtwohill meet Mallow at Church Road at 2pm on Sunday.

If the senior A is hard to call, the Premier IHC is equally tough in terms of picking a clear winner to emerge.

Last year, Inniscarra won the Séamus Long Cup after defeating Ballinhassig in the semi-finals and then Castlemartyr after a replay in the decider. Those two clubs were drawn together in Group C and their meeting in Ballygarvan at 2pm has the potential to be a very entertaining tussle. Last year, they were also in the same group and Ballinhassig won their opening two games before Castlemartyr’s victory in the final match gave them top spot and kept them on course for what would have been an unprecedented third straight championship success.

Castlemartyr's Ciarán Joyce wins the sliotar from Castlelyons' Colm Spillane during the Co-op Superstores Cork Premier IHC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last year. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ballinhassig’s blue jerseys are certainly the odd ones out in that group as the other three sides play in red – Watergrasshill and Kilworth make up the quartet and they clash at the same time, 2pm, with Rathcormac the venue.

The other beaten semi-finalists last year were Castlelyons, who lost the 2020 and 2021 finals to Blarney and Courcey Rovers respectively. The East Cork outfit begin their quest to return to senior with a fixture against Bandon, also at 2pm on Sunday, hosted by Inniscarra at Ballyanly.

Also contesting that section, Group A, are last year’s intermediate A champions Dungourney, who have Ballincollig for company at 7.30pm tomorrow in Cobh. Ballincollig showed good form in the league, reaching the Division 2 final (where they lost to Glen Rovers) and earning promotion to Division 1 for next year.

There is a strong Carrigdhoun feel to Group B as Ballymartle, Carrigaline and Valley Rovers are all in opposition, joined by Muskerry side Éire Óg. As well, three of four sides are coming in on the back of having achieved promotion in the league – Carrigaline and Éire Óg were in the top two in Division 3 while Valleys, along with Ballinhassig, were clear of the field in Division 4.

Action commences at 1pm tomorrow in Shanbally, where Ballymartle face Carrigaline. Two hours later, Éire Óg take on Valleys in Ballymaw.