Premier SFC: Result is paramount as Douglas edge past St Michael's

While it could have been more straightforward, Douglas ultimately got over the line against St Michael’s in their Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC opener on Saturday.

With little more than ten minutes left at Páirc Uí Rinn, goals from Conor Russell and Kevin Flahive had helped to give Douglas a six-point cushion against last year’s senior A winners but Michael’s came back with green flags from Simon Falvey and Andrew Murphy.

However, just when it looked like it might finish in a draw, Seán Powter was on hand to kick the decisive score for Douglas, who won by 2-8 to 2-7. For Douglas selector Brian Collins, securing the victory was all-important.

“In the end, it was just about the result,” he said.

“We started very well, went 1-3 to no-score up, and then kind of lost ourselves a little bit towards the end of the first half.

“With the wind in the second half, we probably should’ve pushed on a bit more and we didn’t. We just need to see where we can right the wrongs there.

“We have to be happy after we conceded that goal late on to go up the other side and get a point to win it.

“We said that to the lads after – it’s about the two points and we have that on the board now. It’s about driving on for the last two group games and putting ourselves in a position to top the group.

“Seánie’s been brilliant with us since he came back from Cork. You couldn’t have picked a better fella to kick it in the end.”

There is now a three-week break until their next football outing, against Mallow, though of course some of the squad will be in Co-op SuperStores Premier SHC action against Erin’s Own and Fr O’Neills.

“We’ll have a few lads playing dual,” Collins said.

“They’ll be playing a couple of hurling games now over the next few weeks. They’ll be just working game-to-game and we’ll be working with our lads then on video-review and stuff like that to prepare for Mallow.”

Tadgh Deasy of St Michael's tackles Douglas's Kevin Flahive during the game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

One of those dual players is Shane Kingston, who was introduced as a first-half sub for the injured Eoghan Nash. It was his first football championship appearance since the 2019 semi-final against Nemo Rangers and Collins is delighted to have him back on board.

“Shane has massive potential,” he said.

“He was a brilliant footballer back at minor and the couple of years at senior that he played. We’re just looking to get the most out of him.

“To be fair, he made the call himself. We did go to a few of the duals and ask them if they were interested in coming back playing football this year but Shane made that call himself and we’re delighted to have him.”

Next up for Douglas is a clash with Mallow. They were also in the same group as the North Cork side last year and met in the final round of fixtures. There, a victory for Douglas against the already-qualified Mallow was not enough to secure a place in the knockout stages.

With a win under the belt already, another victory would all but assure qualification but Collins doesn’t want to look too far ahead.

“We can only take it game by game, really,” he said.

“That’s what we’re doing, that’s what the focus is for the lads – it was on Michael’s and we weren’t looking past that.

“Next up now is Mallow and that’ll be our sole focus, we won’t be looking past that one.”