Premier SFC: patience is the key for Nemo Rangers

In modern Gaelic football, patience is more than a virtue – it’s a necessity.

Against a packed defence, attacking teams have to bide their time to craft openings, often having to hold possession for a period of minutes.

En route to winning the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC last year, Nemo Rangers edged past Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers sides that were difficult to break down. While the final scoreline in this year’s opener – against Ballincollig in Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night – was 2-11 to 0-6, Nemo also had to display some patience.

While they were set on their way by an early Mark Cronin goal, Nemo found themselves facing a Ballincollig wall for much of the first half before finishing well to lead by 1-5 to 0-2 at the break.

For manager Paul O’Donovan, it was important that players kept their discipline when faced with closed-off lanes.

“That’s what we’re always on about when teams set up defensively against us,” he said, “is just try to be patient.

“It can be frustrating at times and, when you’re playing the ball over and back for 30 seconds or a minute, some fella is always itching to have a go!

“It’s just about trying to get that message on to them and we were trying to do that on Friday night, just keeping the ball and trying to force them up the pitch.

“The human nature of guys is to be gung-ho and go for it.”

Nemo Rangers manager Paul O'Donovan with Barry O'Driscoll after the 2022 Premier SFC semi-final win over Ballincollig at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ultimately, Nemo were comfortable winners, though they did need a good save from goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin to deny Seán Kiely a goal, pushing the ball over the bar when a green flag would have left just two in it with ten minutes left.

After that, the Trabeg side pushed on, with captain Alan O’Donovan (son of the manager) scoring a late second goal. The main objective of the win was achieved while the positive points difference may yet be useful in terms of securing an automatic semi-final spot.

“It was vital to get the win,” O’Donovan said.

“We said it before the game – no matter what way it turned out, we wanted to win and set ourselves up for the other two games.

“Normally, if you can win two out of your three games, you’ll come out of the group so we’re off to a good start and we’re plus-11 points. We’ll take that any night.”

Paul Kerrigan, who is now 36, and Barry O’Driscoll (34) combined for five of the Nemo points and O’Donovan hailed their continuing impact.

“They’re outstanding players,” he said, “they always have been.

“You need leaders on the pitch and they’re always the first guys putting their hands up. If you want something done in training or if you want to get a message across, they’re the guys to give the nod. They’re just fantastic servants.”

In addition, Mark Cronin added 1-3. While he was used sparingly by Cork this year, that might yet prove beneficial to Nemo.

“When you look back, he was man of the match in the Sigerson final,” O’Donovan said.

“You’d imagine that that would have got him more game-time with Cork but, sure, look, it didn’t and that’s the way it is.

“He has a bit of a hunger about him now, which is great for us.”