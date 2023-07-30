Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 08:27

Barrs manager Paul O'Keefe delighted with commanding victory over Mallow

"I kind of felt that we'd have a performance anyway. But Jesus, you know, I wouldn’t have thought that it was going to be the margin it was"
St Finbarr's manager Paul O'Keefe. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Jack McKay

SPEAKING with The Echo after St Finbarr’s emphatic 4-15 to 0-9 win over Mallow in the first round of Premier Senior Football Championship action, Finbarr’s manager Paul O’Keefe hails the performance of his side.

“[I’m] Delighted with it. Look, we might have tailed off there towards the end but like, you the game was well and truly over, and it was a really positive performance,” he begins. “You know, I kind of felt coming in that that there was a big performance in us because like training for the last the last week was really good, really positive.

“The lads were flying coming into it, you know. I kind of felt that we'd have a performance anyway. But Jesus, you know, I wouldn’t have thought that it was going to be the margin it was, plus 18. Like, you’d bite your hand off for that.

“You know, winning your first game is a massive positive, because it takes the pressure off for the other two group games as well, so it's a really positive start for us and we're delighted with it.” With Steven Sherlock making the headlines as he so often does, O’Keefe expresses his delight with the centre-forward.

“Ah sure look, he’s outrageous. He scored 1-10! Look on his day, he can do that, you know it.

“But his form has been fantastic all year, so look, we were just hoping he’d bring some of his inter-county form into it, and he did. It’s a real positive for us.

Mallow's Darragh Moynihan trying to block down a shot by Enda Dennehy of St. Finbarr's. Picture Denis Minihane.
“We had big performances all over the pitch, you know, Paul explains. “I think look like Ethan Twomey, I thought he was exceptional. He got on so much ball like and used it really well, and it was a big performance.

All our big players stood up, and that's all you can ask for on the day. 

"I think from 1 to 15, like there were strong performances from everybody. That's on a really good day, so you'd be very happy with it.

Not only were the Barrs clinical when it mattered, O’Keefe’s side defending superbly, and hardly gave Mallow a sniff, evident by the fact they only mustered four scores from play.

‘That's kind of something we've been working on. Being aggressive and trying to do that to teams. I suppose, look, just happy that we that we kind of achieved it today like which is good, but look there's a long way to go before we're talking about counties anyway!

We'll relax tonight night, and [then] we'll focus on the next round.

St Michael’s narrowly lost out to Douglas yesterday, and will no doubt be a tough matchup for any team, even one with the quality of St Finbarr’s.

“We take every game on its merit. I have no doubt, we've played Michael's in a lot of challenge matches over the last four or five years, and they're a very decent outfit with a lot of pace. They can trouble and hurt you, so we'll focus on them over the next couple of weeks, and we'll see where we’re at.”

