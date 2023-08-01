Clonakilty up and running in the Premier SFC ahead of two mouthwatering West Cork derbies

CLONAKILTY are off to a flying start in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC following an impressive 0-20 to 1-9 victory over Valley Rovers played at Charlie Hurley Park in Bandon last Saturday evening.

The West Cork team, who lost the 2021 final to St Finbarr’s, failed to win in the group-stage last season so there was great relief and satisfaction from the victorious camp at the weekend.

The team in green and red are under the guidance of new manager Martin O’Brien, who won a county title with the Brewery Town in 2009, and Clon have made great strides so far this season. A positive Division 2 league campaign, finishing third, and two points on the board after one game of the championship group-stage.

It was no surprise Clon selector Eoin Ryan was a happy camper following the eight-point win over Valley’s.

“We are delighted to start the group-stage with a win, two points on the board. You never know how the first game is going to go really, every year is different. Fair play to our lads, they put in a brilliant performance, any day you kick 20 points is a good day. We wanted to start well, and we did. Valley’s did have a lot of possession in the early stages but we defended well. To be up four points at half-time playing against the wind was magnificent and we really kicked on in the second half.

“The first game in the group-stage format is absolutely huge. If you lose the first day out, your under savage pressure and looking nervously over the shoulder. It was a very impressive performance, a real team performance I must say.”

Clon goalkeeper Mark White kicked two points from play, one from close-range following a neat team move and the other a sublime long-range effort. The towering netminder also pulled off a couple of saves and Ryan was hugely impressed by White’s overall performance.

“Mark had a super game, but he has been playing well for us for a while. He gets involved with the play quite a bit and he is very comfortable doing it and he has probably taken it on another level now. We as a management team are delighted with him, he’s a great bit of stuff.”

Goalkeeper Mark White was excellent for Clonakilty in the win over Valley Rovers. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Group A of the Premier SFC has been described as the group of death with Clonakilty, Valley Rovers, Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven in the group, but going into the second group-stage game in three weeks’ time, Clon sit top of the table.

“Ah sure, it’s nice to be top but that could all change in a few weeks’ time,” says Ryan.

“We have hurling for the next two weeks so I hope the lads will come through those championship games unscaved. It’s a brilliant start, but we won’t be getting carried away, that’s for sure.”

The team in green and red face Carbery Rangers in what is a mouthwatering second-group stage match which will take place on Sunday, August 20 in Enniskeane at 3pm, followed by another eye catching game against Castlehaven and Ryan is relishing the games.

“We know all about Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven, they know all about us. Local derbies take on a life of their own. The Haven in the last group game will be a special occasion but the focus now is on Ross and we will have to be ready for a massive battle. It should be a humdinger.”