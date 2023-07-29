Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 23:21

Cork ladies footballers crash out in semi-final against Dublin

Winners will now take on Kerry in the decider at Croke Park next month
Dublin's Carla Rowe battling Eimear Meaney of Cork at Semple Stadium. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Rory Noonan

Dublin 2-19 Cork 0-13

HEARTBREAK for Cork as they lost out to Dublin in their TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship semi-final clash at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday night.

Cork gave it their all, led by the likes of Doireann and Ciara O’Sullivan, but they were no match for a ruthless Dublin side on the night.

It now means the wait for the Brendan Martin Cup goes on for another year for the Rebels.

A goal by Hannah Tyrrell in the 22nd minute, which it took the referee some to give, was a crucial score as it put her side into a commanding lead and they never looked back from here.

Key to their win was the pressure they put on Cork kick-outs, giving the Rebels no room to clear their lines.

Niamh Donlon opened the scoring for Dublin three minutes in with Doireann O’Sullivan equalising from a free with Cork’s next attack.

Jennifer Dunne put Dublin back in front before they had goalkeeper Abby Shiels to thank as she brilliantly saved from Maire O’Callaghan. But the referee was playing advantage and O’Sullivan added her second from the placed ball.

Dunne and Orlagh Nolan added points for Dublin as they led 0-4 to 0-2 after eight minutes.

Carla Rowe and O’Sullivan exchanged points, before Dunne and Hannah Tyrrell, from a free, put Dublin 0-7 to 0-3 up after 17 minutes.

Doireann O’Sullivan got her fourth, all from frees, to put three between the sides, with Tyrrell replying to increase Dublin’s lead again.

They were now on top and further points from Tyrrell and Jodi Egan increased their lead.

A mistake from the Cork defence let Tyrrell in on goal and she passed to Dunne, who then returned it for the former to goal.

The referee consulted with the umpires and after a long consultation gave the goal, with many feeling it was a square ball.

It put Dublin in a commanding lead 1-9 to 0-4 and with just 22 minutes gone they had one foot in the final.

A minute later Katie Quirke got Cork’s first point from play as they tried to get back into contention.

Two late points from Cork reduced the deficit as Dublin deservedly led by 1-10 to 0-7 at half time.

Cork started the second half brightly with Hannah Looney and Daire Kiely going close before Aoife Healy pointed. But Dublin worked the ball down the pitch with Ellen Gribben scoring to keep their six point lead.

Credit to Cork they kept going and Shiels made another superb save, this time denying Orlaith Cahalane a green flag.

Down the other end Cork the woodwork to thank with Rowe’s effort coming back off the crossbar, before Nolan and Gribben added points.

It was game over after 45 minutes when Niamh Hetherton and Tyrrell combined to set up Rowe for Dublin’s second goal to make it 2-15 to 0-10.

With 11 minutes to go Eilish O’Dowd was sin-binned for Dublin but despite the best efforts of Cork they held out for the win to face Kerry in the decider in two weeks.

Máire O'Callaghan shows her disappointment. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Scorers for Dublin: H Tyrrell (0-1 f), C Rowe 1-2 each, J Dunne 0-4, O Nolan 0-3, L Magee, O Gribben 0-2 each, K Sullivan, J Egan, S Aherne, N Donlon 0-1 each.

Cork: D O’Sullivan 0-8 f, C O’Sullivan, K Quirke, A Healy, D Kiely, O Cahalane 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: A Shiels; N Crowley, L Caffrey, A Kane; L Magee, M Byrne, N Donlon; J Dunne, E O’Dowd; C O’Connor, O Nolan, K Sullivan; H Tyrrell, C Rowe, J Egan.

Subs: E Gribben for J Egan (ht), N Hetherton for N Donlon (38), S Aherne for K Sullivan (55), S Wylde for H Tyrrell (56), C Darby for C O’Connor (58).

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan, S Kelly, A Healy; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; D Kiely, C O’Sullivan, K Quirke; L Coppinger, D O’Sullivan, E Cleary.

Subs: L O’Mahony for S Kelly, O Cahalane for E Cleary (both h-t), L Fitzgerald for O Cahalane (inj), D Kiniry for A Ryan (both 48), A Ring for D O’Sullivan (55).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy, Carlow.

