Victory for Cork U16s over Galway in All-Ireland camogie final

Cork 0-11 Galway 1-7

CORK claimed their fourth consecutive All-Ireland U16 A camogie title, following a one-point win over Galway at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, on Saturday afternoon.

John Moloney’s side came through a gripping final to deservedly take home the trophy for the seventeenth time, with Ballinora’s Rachel Murphy producing a Player of the Match performance.

Nikki Hosford, Saoirse Cunningham, Caoilinn Ryan and Catherine Murphy celebrating their win. Picture: Patrick Browne

The opening quarter of the game was very evenly contested. Cork played against the wind in the first half and opened the scoring with a good point from Rachel Murphy, after a strong run down the right wing. Galway replied two minutes later, with a score from Emily Lawless.

Laura Walsh put the Rebels back in front with an impressive individual score before Galway became dominant and tallied four consecutive points. Cara O’Brien sent over two frees and a 45, before Katie Lawless pointed to put the westerners into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead.

Rachel Murphy reduced the margin with a super score from the left wing, before Galway reestablished a three-point lead, with a score from O’Brien from play. The final point of the half came from Catherine Murphy, to leave the Rebels two behind at the interval, on a 0-6 to 0-4 scoreline.

A tight and tense third quarter saw few scoring chances for either side, but Galway got a huge boost in the 40th minute when they were awarded a penalty. Emily Lawless was the player brought down in the Cork square before Katie Lawless blasted a low penalty to the net.

Cork looked in trouble chasing a five-point lead midway through the second half. However, the response from Moloney’s young players was magnificent. The Rebels dug in and took over the game, scoring seven points without reply.

Rachel Murphy caught fire, hitting three marvellous points in a row. Laura Walsh then took a neat score over her shoulder, before Clara Murphy’s point levelled the match in the 53rd minute.

The momentum was with the Leesiders at this stage, and they continued to pressurise the Galway defence. The Cork forwards drew two frees which were pointed by Rachel Murphy, to put them 0-11 to 1-6 ahead entering injury time.

Galway’s Katie Lawless pointed a late free to reduce the margin to the minimum. Some Galway pressure in the dying minutes failed to produce an equaliser however, with the Cork backs defending superbly.

The Rebels held on to deservedly claim another All-Ireland title, in a grade which Cork continue to dominate.

Picture: Patrick Browne

The future of Cork camogie is certainly bright based on the quality of this outstanding group of players. Rachel Murphy, Avril Cagney, Lily O’Shea, Ava McAuliffe, Aoife Cottrell, and Laura Walsh were particularly impressive for Cork on the day.

Scorers for Cork: R Murphy 0-7 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), L Walsh 0-2, Clara Murphy, Catherine Murphy 0-1 each.

Galway: K Lawless 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1 f), C O'Brien 0-4 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), E Lawless 0-1.

CORK: E. Honohan; S. Cunningham, A. Cagney, C. Ryan; M. Lombard, A. Cussen, L. O’Shea; A. McAuliffe, A. Cottrell; R. Murphy, K. O’Sullivan, Catherine Murphy; M. O’Brien, A. Mulkerrins, L. Walsh.

Subs: Clara Murphy for O’Sullivan (h-t), T. Goulding for Catherine Murphy (39), J. Murphy for O’Brien (50).

GALWAY: L. Horan; C. Fahy, A. Morgan, M. Ní Lionsaigh; E. Dillon, R. Kilkenny, R. Gardiner; L. Behan, K. O’Driscoll; M. Rodgers, K. Lawless, C. O’Brien; E. Lawless, M. B. Cosgrove, E. Barrett.

Subs: E. Ryan for Ní Lionsaigh (h-t), K. Flaherty for O’Brien (51), C. Burke for Barrett (55), A. Morrissey for Rodgers (60).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).