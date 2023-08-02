Cork women's and schoolgirls league planning major new centre of excellence

WOMEN'S soccer is blooming at the moment and the Cork league, the CWSSL, hopes to build on this progress with a state-of-the-art facility of its own.

The Cork women’s and schoolgirls soccer league is a growing organisation and behind the scenes, the hard-working committee have been planning and preparing to make this the biggest league in the country. For the past 18 months, the committee have been working tirelessly on a massive project that will be fantastic to see come to fruition.

The league hope to be the first in Ireland to have its own dedicated soccer centre for females. How amazing would this be?

We have seen Cork camogie develop their own facility in Blackrock, which is a credit to them, and now Cork soccer believe they should have a place they could call their own and be proud.

Earlier this year there was a huge disappointment when the Munster Centre of Excellence proposed for Glanmire was scrapped.

The Glanmire project was supposed to include seven pitches, a classroom, a gym, dressing rooms, physiotherapy, and medical and team rooms, as well as a community area. But mainly used for Cork City FC club.

However, now the CWSSL has given the women of Cork something to be excited about since the announcement of the development of a girls' soccer centre in their area.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be trendsetters nationally.

With, in excess of 200 teams and 3,000 girls playing soccer in the league, this will be a huge asset. With this addition, they aim to increase participation rates in female soccer in Cork by up to 25%.

The soccer complex will be located at Casement Park on the Carrigrohane Road and will include: a full-size astro pitch, floodlighting, a grass pitch, dressing rooms, a covered area for supporters, small training and warm-up area, Ancillary to include adequate parking, and fencing. Plans of the proposed project can be seen on the CWSSL website.

With that in mind, they have now set up a GoFundMe page for the CWSSL soccer centre in Casement Park and they would be grateful for any donations. It will be a brilliant facility when completed and your help will be greatly appreciated.

NEED HELP

Secretary of the CWSSL Sean Murphy, is excited about the new project but is looking for the support of the Cork people and businesses.

"Like all big projects we need the help of the public," said Murphy.

"We would love to have volunteers with any of the following backgrounds: fundraising, finance, construction/planning/surveying and grant applications experience.

We want as many people as possible to join our project team so giving us a little bit of time also qualifies!"

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Cork female soccer so if you are a current or former player willing to give back to the league now is the opportunity. It is a superb chance to see the years of hard work done by players, management and committee from all the clubs in Cork come together to create this wonderful facility.

“We have sourced an ideal site and now need help to build this project so if you can give the league a little time and expertise it would be very grateful. We all know the importance of sport in people’s lives and we as a league want to have the best facilities for our girls.

"We have so many girls come through our leagues and while many have moved on to play at a higher level, I’m sure some of their best memories in football were at underage with their local clubs with friends.

"Every year we spend so much money annually on hiring out pitches for our league centres and cup finals etc. It would be amazing to have our own grounds where we could facilitate some of the biggest games in our league."