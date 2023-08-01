Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 13:16

Kanturk on a high after Fermoy comeback but focus switches to hurling opener

Padraig Kearns' squad have a three-week gap before facing O'Donovan Rossa while hurling takes centre-stage
Paul Walsh, Kanturk, going past his opposite number Jake Carr, Fermoy during their Bon Secours SAFC match at Killavullen. Picture: Dan Linehan

John Tarrant

PLENTY of food for thought for Kanturk after summoning up a spectacular comeback to shock Fermoy in the opening hurdle to the Bon Secours SAFC.

A win seemed beyond Kanturk 10 minutes from full time, not before the contest underwent the most unexpected of transformations when the Duhallow side netted three goals in quick succession. 

The Premier IFC holders had looked down and out when falling behind by eight points in their first game on promotion, yet Kanturk produced a resurgence which was rough justice on Fermoy who performed brilliantly during the opening 50 minutes.

Understandably, the relieved Kanturk team manager Padraig Kearns expressed delight on his side edging their way back from the brink.

"We had looked down and out for the best part of the game but we ground out a result during the latter stages. 

From the outset, we were on the back foot when Fermoy grabbed a goal and it didn’t look like our day when we conceded a second goal 10 minutes into the second half."

Fermoy seemed well on their way to a comfortable victory yet Kanturk refused to yield, greatly encouraged by a timely goal from Lorcán McLoughlin.

"We introduced a number of substitutes, they brought new energy to the side, the game was nip and tuck. When Fermoy grabbed a second goal, we were scratching our heads but we got going once Lorcán popped up with his goal, he has a deadly brain typified by the score."

Kanturk had entered the fray having won last season’s Premier IFC but down a number of players owing to injuries and involvement with Cork teams, they were relegated from Division 2 in the league.

"We still have a few missing out but we picked our team, five more good substitutes too, and we trusted the players introduced," said Kearns.

AWESOME

Indeed Kanturk’s response to a serious challenge proved positive, McLoughlin’s goal ignited their game culminating with further goals from brothers Paul and Alan Walsh.

"Paul was awesome at midfield, Alan came out to the centre and won loads of ball, Alan and Tommy Walsh were also dominant in driving the team forward that helped turn around the contest."

A dual club, the games will come rapidly for Kanturk during August, the focus now firmly on the Premier SAHC with testing assignments against Sarsfields and Newtownshandrum.

"Our first tussle was all about getting over the line against Fermoy, we turn our focus to hurling now, that’s the way it works in Kanturk. When the opportunity presents itself, we will prepare for the next football assignment against O’Donovan Rossa."

Kanturk stun Fermoy with three-goal blast in SAFC cracker

