Castlehaven manager James McCarthy unsure when Brian Hurley will be back

THE latest episode between the two West Cork rivals, Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers, ended in a draw in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC played at Clonakilty last Friday evening.

This opening Group A encounter might not have been a classic, but there was certainly no lack of bite and needle as you would expect in this particular rivalry. In what was a nip and tuck game, Castlehaven looked like they would eventually shake off their opposition when they led 0-11 to 0-9 after 57 minutes. But, frees from Ross goalkeeper Paul Shanahan and John O’Rourke ensured the spoils were shared.

Castlehaven manager James McCarthy had mixed emotions following the game.

“I don’t know what to say really. We could have won it, we could have lost it, but we will take the point and move on. We were up two points with a few minutes to go and we probably should have seen it out but then everything went wrong. Mark Collins got the black card and then Ronan Walsh picked up a second yellow card so we were kind of hanging on at the end.

“We have a lot of work to do, make no mistake about it. We have three weeks now to prepare for our next game against Valley Rovers. The three week gap is probably a good thing for us, a few of the lads have knocks after this match and we will need the time to work on a lot of aspects of our game.”

The Haven were without their star man Brian Hurley last Friday evening and the Haven boss isn’t sure when the sharpshooter will be back in action. Castlehaven’s next group-stage match is against Valley Rovers on Saturday, August 19 at 5pm in Clonakilty.

“We are giving Brian every chance to recover. He had a demanding season with Cork, we have to manage him carefully. I don’t know when he will be back and that is the honest answer.”

Carbery Rangers Brian Shanahan being tackled by Castlehaven's Mark Collins during last Friday's game. Picture: Denis Boyle

Carbery Rangers boss Seamus Hayes was pleased enough with the result in the end.

“I am very happy with the performance. I think, with a bit of the rub of the green we could have possibly won it especially towards the end when Castlehaven were reduced to 13 players. I don’t think our lads realised it actually had happened. We could have pushed more on their last few kick outs. But look, it was a gritty performance. A draw is probably a fair one. We have a point on the board, lets kick on from here.”

Ross face another West Cork rival in the shape of Clonakilty in the second group-stage game on Sunday, August 20 at 3pm in Enniskeane.

“It’s great we have a three week gap," says Hayes.

"A lot of knocks and bruises inside in the dressing room. We will do our recovery sessions over the next few days and then prepare for Clonakilty, another hugely demanding game.”