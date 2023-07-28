Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 23:25

Agony for Cork as late scores see them lose out in U16 football All-Ireland final

Cork's Laura Walsh takes on Cavan's Cora McDonnell during the LGFA All-Ireland U16 A Championship final replay at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Rory Noonan

Cavan 2-12

Cork 1-13

Heartbreak for Cork as they lost out to Cavan in the All-Ireland U16 A All-Ireland ladies football championship final replay at the TUS Gaelic Grounds last night.

There was nothing between the side all through, but two late frees from Mia Lynch saw Cavan crowned champions, despite the best efforts of Eabha O’Donovan, Maisie McRea, and Laura Walsh.

Lynch put Cavan in front from a free as they enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges.

Cork were back on level terms six minutes in when Laura Walsh played Eabha Nagle in to fist over the bar.

Eabha O’Donovan put Cork in front but from the restart Cavan worked the ball down the pitch and a foul on Lynch led to a penalty for her side.

Ella Sheridan made no mistake from the spot to make it 1-1 to 0-2 in Cavan’s favour.

From the restart they regained possession with Katie O’Meara playing Lauren Miney in to raise their second green flag, to put them 2-1 to 0-2 up after 12 minutes

Credit to Cork they responded with two points from Catherine Murphy, along with white flags from Kate Carey and O’Donovan to put one between the sides. Walsh had the sides level, before a brilliant save from Fainche Higgins denied Nagle a goal for Cork.

The Rebels raised a green flag in the 26th minute when Walsh broke through the defence to score, with O’Donovan adding a point from a free to see them lead by 1-9 to 2-2 at half-time.

Points from Lynch and Ruby Gilmartin reduced the deficit as Cork led 1-10 to 2-4 after 37 minutes.

A brilliant save from Andrea Toye denied Lynch a goal and she saved again from Kate Fegan to keep her side in front.

Cork's Catherine Murphy bursts past Cavan's Emilia Mussi during the LGFA All-Ireland U16 A Championship final replay at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
Cork's Catherine Murphy bursts past Cavan's Emilia Mussi during the LGFA All-Ireland U16 A Championship final replay at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Lynch pulled a point back from a free before a foul on Miney led to a second penalty for Cavan. Up stepped Sheridan again, but this time she put it over the bar, to make it 2-6 to 1-10.

O’Donovan restored Cork’s two point lead before Lynch made it a one point game again.

Another free from Sheridan had the Cork lead down to one again before Walsh was fouled, but Caoimhne Horgan's effort was saved by Higgins and she repeated that feat seconds later to deny the same player again.

Sheridan and O’Donovan exchanged points to see Cork lead 1-13 to 2-8 with six minutes to go.

A point from Sheridan had the sides level with only minutes remaining before two late pointed frees from Lynch secured the win for Cavan.

Scorers for Cavan: E Sheridan 1-3 (1-1 pen), L Miney 1-0, M Lynch 0-7 (6f), K O’Meara, R Gilmartin 0-1 each.

Cork: L Walsh 1-1 (0-1f), E O’Donovan 0-7 (6f), C Muphy 0-2, E Nagle, K Carey, C Horgan 0-1 each.

CAVAN: F Higgins; K Cahill, C McDonnell, K Grigorenko; A Kennedy, K. M. Reilly, C Crowe; E Mussi, L Miney; R Gilmartin, E Sheridan, K Fegan; M Lynch, C Clarke, K O’Meara.

Subs: E Moffitt for C Crowe (ht), H McPhillips for R Gilmartin (52).

CORK: A Toye (St Michael’s); É Walsh (Mourneabbey), A Tobin (O’Donovan Rossa), A O’Sullivan (Donoughmore); R Breen (Mourneabbey), M McRea (Aghada), M Barrett (Erin’s Own); J Foskin (Bishopstown), K McEntee (Valley Rovers); C Murphy (Kinsale), E O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa), C Horgan (Kinsale); E Nagle (Erin’s Own), L Walsh (Mourneabbey), K Carey (Ilen Rovers).

Subs: E Burns (Grenagh) for E Nagle (55), A Sheehan (Douglas) for C Murphy (58), K Ferns (Dromtarriffe) for M Barrett (60).

Referee: Eoghan O’Neill, Kildare.

