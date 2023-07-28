Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 21:42

Cork City fall to a costly defeat at home to Shels

Rebel Army conceded a goal in each half to Damien Duff's side at Turner's Cross
Cork City players observe a minute's silence in memory of the late Ciaran Keating. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins

Cork City 0 Shelbourne 2 

CORK City’s relegation worries increased after they were outclassed by Shelbounre.

The Rebel Army were second-best in every department against their opponents and played and looked like a team resigned to finishing in the relegation play-off position. There was no urgency or aggression from the City players, aspects you would expect from a team trying to retain their top-flight status.

After signing on loan from Altrincham FC, Ollie Byrne was given the nod instead of Jimmy Corcoran. The shot-stopper became the fifth keeper to start for City in the league this season. Another new arrival at the club Jaze Kabia had to settle for a place on the substitutions bench.

Before kick-off there was a minut'e silence held, as well as the laying of two wreaths in the middle of the pitch by FAI representative Cliff Henry and Shelbourne captain Luke Byrne, as a mark of respect for the late Ciaran Keating, father of City striker Ruairi Keating.

The opening stages of the contest were pleasant on the eye with both sides passing the ball on the deck. Shels were shading it in terms of possession and forced Byrne into making a smart save when the keeper was quick to get down Harry Wood’s effort.

Byrne looked like someone who could finally solve City’s keeper crisis this season. The 25-year-old was quick off his line. Comfortable coming for crosses. His distribution was very good. Byrne was constantly barking orders to those in front of him and perhaps most importantly, he looked a presence in the City goal. It can be argued that some of the keepers City had as their number one this season have perhaps made the goal look quite big but Byrne certainly filled the goal.

However, he had little chance of preventing Shels from taking the lead in the 20th minute when a clearance from John Wilson managed to evade the City defence and go all the way through to Wood who made no mistake by blasting the ball into the City net from close-range. Questions will be asked of Josh Honohan’s position for the goal as the defender seemed too far over and not narrow enough to cover for his fellow defenders as the ball managed to cut through the middle of the City defence.

It was a poor first-half showing from City. Apart from the first five minutes, they had no threat going forward, and most disappointing was the lack of fight in the players.

City were fortunate not to be further behind early in the second half after Tyreke Wilson squared for Wood, who luckily for the hosts somehow managed not to connect with the ball.

The Rebel Army finally threatened the Shels’ goal in the 60th minute when a punched clearance from Conor Kearns dropped to Kevin Custovic who fired over the crossbar.

Not that it was difficult, but City did up the tempo in their play after that opportunity and increased the pressure on Shels.

Ally Gilchrist of Cork City in action against Evan Caffrey of Shelbourne. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
City’s joy was short-lived as the visitors doubled their advantage through Sean Boyd. The substitute was given far too much time on the edge of the box before beautifully placing the ball into the far bottom corner.

CITY: Byrne; Bargary (Fitzpatrick 80), Coleman, Gilchrist, Honohan, Drinan (O’Donovan); Custovic (Crowe 86), Stanulevicius, O’Brien-Whitemarsh (Bolger 10), Coffey (Kabia 46), Owolabi.

SHELS: Kearns; J Wilson, Ledwidge, Quinn, T Wilson; (Farrell 86) Caffery (Hakiki 86), Coyle, Wood (Boyd 68), Molloy, Lunney; Moylan (Jarvis 75).

