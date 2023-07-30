Kerry v Dublin: Christy O'Connor on why Dubs can pip the Kingdom at Croke Park

THE irony was dripping all over the moment.

The twin narrative of Dublin’s odyssey of dominance, along with Kerry’s decade of misery and oppression beginning with a late winning free kick from almost the same spot as Stephen Cluxton’s iconic winning free in the 2011 All-Ireland final was laced all over Seán O’Shea’s late booming winner in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

It was almost a fitting way for Kerry to finally staunch the Dublin bleeding but it was even more important in the context of the trend of the game, and what another defeat would have meant given the grip Kerry had on the match early in the second half.

In his TV co-commentary just before the match began, Kevin McStay listed off the sorrowful mysteries of defeats Kerry had suffered in recent seasons, especially to Dublin.

“This has to stop,” said McStay.

That it finally did in the circumstances made the sensation all the sweeter again. Kerry only scored two points in 30 minutes of the second half.

When Dublin twice levelled the match after the 69th minute, they were in territory they have become so comfortable operating in, while Kerry were in a tricky place they have consistently failed to negotiate their way out of in recent years.

But they found a way. And the manner of it was the ultimate denouement, or as Kerry would like to believe, the perfect new beginning.

After Kerry beat Galway in the All-Ireland final two weeks later, David Clifford said that Kerry “are only getting started”. They hoped they were but the same threat of domination that Dublin enjoyed over the last decade was no longer as prevalent.

Could Kerry take over? Would Dublin be back?

A Kerry-Dublin final was always a real possibility given the quality of both teams but it certainly wasn’t a given like it would have been in the past considering that there appeared to be genuine All-Ireland contenders in every province for the first time in an age.

Yet, now, the most open and unpredictable football championship in years is ending with the most predictable of final pairings.

It took both sides a while to get going but timing was always going to be critical in a new championship format with so many extra games.

EMPHATIC

Their best displays of the summer came in the All-Ireland quarter-finals against Mayo and Tyrone when both Kerry and Dublin went into those matches as marginal favourites to win the All-Ireland but emerged from them as the outright front-runners.

Now that they are squaring up again, tradition has dominated the build-up with most of the discussion centring around this being a wide-open shootout. But it’s probably going to be anything but.

Dublin can’t risk being that open with David Clifford and Seán O’Shea so dangerous at the other end, while Kerry can’t go gung-ho either with the form of some of the Dublin forwards, especially Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello and Colm Basquel, even if Basquel had no impact against Monaghan.

Both teams have no reason to change what they have being doing anyway, which is largely built on a solid defensive platform and a style built to do serious damage on turnovers.

There has also been a clear change of policy on opposition kick-outs, especially on their high press. Dublin and Kerry got control of their semis against Monaghan and Derry when pressing the opposition kick-out in the last few minutes.

But it was only in that period late on that they applied such heat because both Kerry and Dublin have been backing off the opposition kick-out all summer to try and turn them over in possession further back the field.

Going short or to their half-back line is a preferred route for both teams, especially Dublin, and particularly now given the high fielders both teams have around the middle.

Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor have been in solid form but coming up now against Brian Fenton and Brian Howard poses a whole different challenge. Fenton is a big game player but Howard has been just as effective, especially from assists.

Clifford is a machine who can wreck any team but both teams have had a high conversion rate since they emerged from the provinces, even if some of those figures are bumped up from routs against Louth and Sligo.

Kerry's Sean O'Shea celebrates after scoring a point late in the semi-final win. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

When Dublin look back on their one-point defeat last year, that will have disappointed them most. Dublin had more attacks (38-36) and more shots (26-23). They created 22 shooting chances from play but Dublin’s overall conversion rate was a paltry 54% compared to Kerry’s 65%.

Dublin will find comfort now in having more scoring options on the field, especially in O’Callaghan and Paul Mannion, who didn’t play last year.

Cluxton’s return is another psychological boost while McCaffrey has also deepened their options off the bench, a weapon Dublin always had in their pomp but which has certainly returned this year. It had to when Dublin can afford to leave the experience of players like Kilkenny and Rock on the bench.

Kerry don’t appear to have that same volume of depth, even if Tony Brosnan’s withdrawal this week has been offset by the return of Killian Spillane.

Dublin-Kerry games are always special and this final should write another unique chapter into that glorious history. It may just not be as open and free-flowing as the purists want and expect.

And Dublin might just shade it.