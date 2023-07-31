Cork v Waterford: Camogie team deserve huge support at Croke Park this Sunday

THE Cork senior camogie team have beaten the two teams that have denied them titles in the last two seasons, Galway, and Kilkenny. Surely, they won’t leave it behind them now, but Waterford will be a slippery banana and I’m sure they’re more than aware of that.

What an incredible crowd in Nowlan Park for both semi-finals last weekend.

I don’t ever recall such an atmosphere, the chanting of supporters getting behind their teams.

Waterford supporters led the way, they were the extra player. They held the majority and roared their team to victory.

Nowlan Park was a great venue, that atmosphere would have been completely lost in Croke Park.

Tipp, not to be outdone, challenged Waterford in the stands but there was no denying where the crowd was predominantly from.

MASSIVE

When the final whistle blew the roar was deafening. For the first time, I witnessed the media in the press box standing and applauding a team’s achievement. Waterford’s first final in 78 years. I was one of them. I won’t be one of them Sunday week, let’s not get too carried away.

Waterford will bring a massive crowd to Dublin, of that there is no doubt.

Cork people need to get behind the girls. As a county, we haven’t had too many championship trips to Croke Park this year so it’s not as if it’s a step too far to go there again.

There was a strong Cork support in Nowlan Park, vocal too when they needed to be against Galway. The final has a 5pm throw-in. It’s an awful time and sure to turn some people off. Kids make up a huge part of All Ireland camogie day.

It’s a wonderful day out for them and 5pm would most definitely be too late for many parents to consider were it a school night but the saving grace is that it’s August and not the traditional September final.

So, I urge all Cork people to please make the decision to travel next weekend.

I hope that Iarnrod Eireann puts on additional evening trains that support the late throw-in time.

Cork’s fighting spirit was excellent against Galway. They are so hungry for this title after the disappointment of the two years.

Every free won, every score, even early in the game, was celebrated.

Cork's Saoirse McCarthy celebrates with her father Leonard McCarthy after the Galway game. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Referee Ray Kelly was poor I felt, way too fussy again, particularly on a day when the conditions were so bad. He allowed for nothing. I can understand Galway’s frustration in the opening half. I thought he gave Cork a couple of soft frees.

It wouldn’t have changed the outcome. Cork were far better all over, a couple of goals kept the score somewhat respectable from a Galway point of view.

I felt sorry for Amy Lee for Galway’s second goal. Losing control of the sliotar happens all over the field but as a keeper, it stands out. But she’s strong enough to put those incidents behind her.

NO EGOS

Referencing Limerick’s All-Ireland hurling final win. What a team!

What I have taken from them over the past few seasons is their togetherness. They refer constantly to the collective.

There are no egos, no players who feel they have a right to be on the team above any other panel member.

There are many teams who should take note of such an attitude. Over the years I have heard of players sulking over not starting, I have seen them throw tantrums when substituted.

Ashling Thompson of Cork in action against Emma Helebert of Galway. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It’s something I can’t abide. For any player to think their effort is more important or valuable than another player on the panel is a real turn-off for me.

That entitlement, that attitude, brings a bad vibe into the collective and you have to cut it out.

Limerick’s humbleness is what has seen them achieve four in a row.

The great Eamon Ryan used to jokingly say his Cork footballers were so successful because they had ‘small heads and small arses’. A joke, but true.

It’s a great week to be a Cork senior camogie player, that sense of purpose in your final training days, dusk approaching as you get into your car after your shower, the flip in your stomach as you ponder the game.

Enjoy it!