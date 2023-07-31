John Horgan on hurling: Another great season even if Cork fans were left frustrated

THAT’S it folks, over and out, another inter-county hurling year has been consigned to history.

There are many who are finding it very difficult to get their heads around the fact that the provincial and All-Ireland season is done and dusted before the month of July has run its course and that there won’t be a meaningful intercounty game of hurling again for six months.

Yes, the torch has now been passed to the clubs and they will do their bit to continue the promotion of the great game but, for the older generation, in particular, it’s still strange that the top hurling counties won’t go into combat again for that lengthy span of time.

But that’s the way it is and is very likely to remain so and we just have to get used to it and like everything else we will.

And we can console ourselves that we were witness to another fantastic season on the bigger stage, a season that ended last Sunday with Limerick joining the immortals of the game.

And it’s their world now, the rest just exist in it, have done so for the past four years and who knows for how long more.

It gets harder all the time but the harder it gets the more they thrive in it.

The question is already being posed, who can stop them in what will be their drive for five?

Their physicality and skill levels, how they are able to counteract anything that is thrown at them and how they can replace like with like, one top player being replaced by another when the need arises all combine in their greatness.

If this Limerick team is to be downed it’s more than likely that it will happen in Munster, that they will come a cropper at the group stage in the province.

They very nearly did so this year, losing to Clare and drawing with Tipperary as well as just edging out Cork by a point.

Of course, at the end of the day they survived, their fierce belief in themselves eventually wearing down their opponents.

Next season their two away games will be against Clare and Cork, at this stage the two that look best equipped to challenge their superiority the most.

That perception is based on this season after one of them secured a victory over them at the group stage and the other took them right to the wire. Limerick’s squad depth has probably been their greatest asset, going to their bench when everything is on the line, being able to cope without some of their greatest servants when injury strikes or a player’s form dips.

Cork have appointed a new strength and conditioning coach, the management recognising the fact that in the physicality stakes, the bar must be raised much higher.

The chasing pack don’t possess the resources that Limerick have and over the next few months, it’s imperative that the likes of Cork can find the extra talent on the club front that will provide the squad with greater options.

The younger players on the Cork team and those coming through will be a year older next time, the experience of this term will benefit them.

The management team under Pat Ryan after their first season at the helm will have taken learnings too, still fully aware that getting out of the province next time will be equally as difficult if not greater.

There are many who believed that if Cork had got out this season they would have been a real force to reckon with and one is inclined to agree with that viewpoint.

But that’s not here nor there now, the line in Munster was very fine and that will continue and it’s a pity that we will have to wait so long to find out.

Again the approach to the league from a Cork viewpoint will be interesting.

Limerick had no bother in successfully combining the two this time and it must be noted that three league wins in recent times has benefited them in the championship.

For now, though, we must draw a line under the season that concluded last Sunday.

The highlights as always were many, the talking points equally so.

The individual brilliance, mainly of Limerick players lit up the campaign and when the All-Stars team is announced it goes without saying that green will be the dominant colour, maybe eight to nine selections.

CALIBRE

For obvious reasons, mainly because of their failure to emerge from Munster, Cork won’t be represented, although during the four group games, a case could be made for Ciaran Joyce, Seamie Harnedy and Patrick Horgan.

But it does not work like that, failure to make the All-Ireland series, failure to gain recognition.

The Sunday Game team chose Peter Casey as the man of the match last Sunday and his five points from play were scores of the highest quality.

A very strong case had to be made too for Diarmaid Byrnes and his haul of eight points, seven of them from long-range and difficult placed-balls.

Aaron Gillane is probably going to receive the Hurler of the Year award but Byrnes has to be very much in the conversation too again.

There were so many games in contention for game of the year, all of them during the Munster championship, Limerick and Clare twice, Cork and Tipperary on that super Saturday night at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Cork and Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

Wexford played a part too in the year’s story, firstly for coughing up a 16-point advantage in losing to Westmeath and a week later in saving themselves from relegation in defeating Kilkenny.

Talk about chalk and cheese performances.

Referees too were central figures and there was plenty of controversy and debatable decisions.

The failure to award Clare a last-gasp free in the Munster final against Limerick was a mind-boggling decision.

The GAA headquarters was, quite rightly, criticised for not allowing Limerick and Tipperary wear jerseys in a challenge game to promote the Dillon Quirke Foundation. Who in god’s name made that decision and full marks to Joe Canning for highlighting this.

Overall, though, the positives outweighed the negatives in another memorable hurling year, short and all as it was.