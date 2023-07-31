Ireland can still have an impact on World Cup even if they can’t qualify

WITH qualification to the next stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup now out of the question, the Republic of Ireland will be play their final group game against Nigeria this Monday at Lang Park in Brisbane, at 11am.

Any chance that the Girls in Green had of making it to the Round of 16 ended with their 2-1 defeat to Canada last Wednesday in Perth.

That was a stinging loss as Ireland led through a Katie McCabe goal in the fourth minute. The team had Canada on the ropes, but they conceded at the end of the first half after the ball deflected off Megan Connolly inside the area. Vera Pauw went for the win by bringing on Abbie Larkin, and the teenager was on the pitch only a few of minutes when Adriana Leon scored what turned out to the winning goal.

Vera Pauw did everything to try and force a late equaliser. The bench was emptied with half an hour left to play and the team went 4-2-4. The best chance that they created was from McCabe running into the area and her shot was dealt with by the Canadian goalkeeper.

The 2-1 loss means there is no chance of progressing to the next round, and now it is all about spoiling Nigeria’s World Cup party.

The Super Falcons upset the odds last Thursday when they beat Australia 3-2 in Brisbane. The three points were achieved with a stunning performance that silenced any critics after their stalemate with Canada.

Emily van Egmond opened the scoring with a close-range finish in added time at the end of the first half. Nigeria had the perfect response as they pushed up and a cross to the back post deflected into the path of Uchenna Kanu. The striker fired in from close range and equalised in the sixth minute of time added on to the first half.

Nigeria made it 2-1 through a corner that was broken down to Osinachi Ohale, and she headed in from right in front of the posts.

The winning goal came from a mix-up at the back that gave Asisat Oshoala space inside the area. The forward picked up the ball and squeezed it in to make it 3-1 in the 65th minute.

Alanna Kennedy pulled one goal back for Australia in added time, and Nigeria hung on to get a famous win at a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

That result means that the Super Falcons just need to beat Ireland and they will be into the Round of 16, something they last achieved in 2019.

The team’s best-ever finish at the tournament was reaching the quarter-finals in 1999, and that marked the global emergence of a country that was slowly becoming the dominant force in African football.

They always finish in the top four at the Africa Women Cup of Nations, and Morocco stopped them from reaching the 2022 final by winning a penalty shoot-out.

Their success is down to a stacked squad that includes Oshoala, who plays her club football with Barcelona. She was third highest scorer last season in Liga F, and she finished the year by winning her second UEFA Women’s Champions League winners medal.

The rest of their squad plays in an eclectic mix of countries that includes the USA, France, Sweden, and China.

Randy Waldrum is in charge of the team, and the American is best known for managing college teams in his home country. The coach had one spell in the NWSL with Houston Dash, and one of his marquee signings was Cork’s Denise O’Sullivan.

The Irish centurion will be playing for pride on Monday, as the team looks to get at least a point before they fly home.

This is the country’s final competitive game before the Women’s Nations League starts in September, and that will kick off with Northern Ireland’s visit to the AVIVA Stadium in Dublin.

Monday is a clean slate for Pauw and the players. Whatever happened against Australia and Canada has already happened. It’s a chance to upset the World Cup party between three teams fighting for qualification, and making a lasting impression on the tournament.