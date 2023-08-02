New head of games development excited about the potential of Cork GAA

“CORK GAA is in a good place,” said Niall Twomey who was recently appointed as Cork’s new head of games development.

Niall who enjoyed a very successful club career with the Bantry Blues which resulted in two senior football county titles in 1995 and 1998, has also garnered a lot of experience as a football coach. Twomey has served as a Cork minor football selector, U21 football trainer and senior football development manager.

With his adopted club Ballinascarthy, he has held the roles of coaching officer and underage chairperson and recently acted as a facilitator for Cork’s urban club review pilot.

Niall began his role as head of games development on Monday, July 24. He said that his first few days featured a lot of meetings with the various staff members and coaching personnel.

“The first week is all about meeting everybody on the staff and meeting the current coaches. The role will involve your coaching in Cork County at schools, clubs and academy levels. It is just to link in, and talk with everybody who has been doing a very good job in all of the roles so far,” he said.

Bantry Blues player Niall Twomey halting a Nemo Rangers forward during a senior football championship game in Dunmanway. Pic: Des Barry.

The Bantry native said part of his remit will be setting out a ‘vision’ and plan for the future.

“It is just about putting a structure and a plan in place that we keep that good work going. I will set out a vision and set out a plan. The player is at the centre of all of those plans, whether it is at club level or school or academy level. We will put the player at the centre of the plan and we want them to maximise their potential.”

Player retention and ensuring players enjoy playing GAA are also key objectives for the new head of games development.

“We want each player to be given the opportunity so that if they come into a club at U8 level that they will be able to go through their career at underage with their club and progress to their club at adult level, whether that is at senior, intermediate or junior A level. We want to keep them involved in GAA as long as possible.

“Part of my role as well is that the initiatives that are coming down from Croke Park are ensuring that we roll those out to the clubs.

"A big part of the strategic plan over the next few years is the participation and retention of players."

"It is important that kids who start off with their club are kept involved for as long as possible and we want to make their whole experience with their GAA club as positive and enjoyable as possible,” he added.

Niall revealed that Cork GAA will be recruiting more coaches in the short term to ensure more ‘momentum’ for coaching in the clubs and schools.

“In the next couple of weeks, we will be doing interviews for additional coaching positions so we will have a higher ratio of full times coaches involved with the clubs. We will push on with that. It will really bring great momentum to the coaching in the clubs and in the schools. It is a follow on all the very good work that has gone on in previous years and is going on at the moment.”

The GAA enthusiast accepts that reaching out and communicating with club officials and club coaches will be vital in his new role.

“Strong communication with all the stakeholders, coaches and clubs will be key."

"A big part of the role will be communicating our plan to the clubs, club coaching officers, and club chairpersons."

"We will be looking for feedback and getting everybody going in the same direction. I know from being involved as a coaching officer with Ballinascarthy, that all the clubs and club coaches throughout the county are doing a great job in bringing kids up to U12 level.

“We want to give them additional structures at the club and at regional level so that we can keep that real good quality coaching going through the clubs, schools and the academies. Cork GAA is in a good place. It is like any organisation or company, once there is a plan in place and good people are involved the sky is the limit,” he added.

Bantry Blues Niall Twomey competing with Laune Rangers John Lynch during a Munster club championship football game. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

A former member of the Irish Defence Forces, Twomey served in a number of overseas missions. Since 2012, he has worked as the Civil Defence Officer for Cork West, responsible for the management, training and deployment of personnel to respond effectively to emergency situations at local and regional levels. He said there are ‘similarities’ to both roles.

“I saw the position advertised and I decided to put my name in. I have seen both sides of the fence from a playing and coaching perspective. Thankfully I was lucky enough to be selected.

"I was 12 years in my role with the Civil Defence. It was a role I thoroughly enjoyed. There are a lot of similarities with my new role. I am working with a community-based organisation that is volunteer-led.”

Niall is excited about the potential of Cork GAA going forward.

“In a county of this size, you saw it with the U20 hurlers and there is great momentum with the Cork senior footballers. It doesn’t take much for Cork to really get serious momentum going in a county of this size.”