Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 13:55

Cork crew deliver medal haul at 13th Taekwondo International in Coventry

40 medals and seven golds were claimed by Taekwondo Ireland
The Three Old Men team, Daniel Hefkaluk, Gar Fleming, and James Dwyer, won gold at the 13th Taekwondo International Open Worlds.

THE 13th Taekwondo International Open Worlds took place in Cork’s twin city: Coventry, England. 

One of the few world taekwondo events that allow all ages, all federations, and all belts to take part, it was a huge competition. 

Dozens of countries, thousands of competitors, and more than 100 Irish fighters went over to represent the green, with more than half of those made up from the best right here in Cork. 

Taekwondo Ireland clubs Bishopstown, Carrigaline, and Crosshaven joined forces with Taekwondo Alliance clubs Blackrock, the Marina, and Midleton to bring home over 40 world medals between them, including an incredible seven gold.

Team Ireland at the 13th Taekwondo International Open Worlds.
All the bronze medals were fiercely fought, hard-earned, and well-deserved, but there are simply too many to mention everyone by name. 

The silver medal winners included, from TKDI Bishopstown, Pia Mohd, who got to the final of the teenage black belt sparring.

Alex Walsh fought his way through 10 amazing rounds, only to lose out to injury in the final against Argentina, some of the best fights of the entire tournament.

From Blackrock Taekwondo Club, Cork very nearly had another champion, with Jamie Madden fighting eight fantastic rounds in his first world event as a blackbelt, just missing out to a strong Scottish opponent. 

From Total Taekwondo Midleton, there were four silver medalists, with Emily O'Polo battled to the final of the teenage black belt ladies section, with Cuan O'Brien, Michal Andrzejewski, and Igor Andrzejewski, taking a silver medal each in the red belt team sparring.

Also from Midleton, and grabbing gold, Igor Andrzejewski topped his individual division to win gold in junior red belt sparring, and his club mate Rory Murphy topped the junior blue belt sparring, both young competitors out-fighting all opposition. 

Gold for Rory Murphy at the 13th Taekwondo International Open Worlds.
Leon O'Connor from Midleton also won gold, getting head-hunted to join a USA Team after he fought so well against them in the individual sections. He might have been Team USA for those fights, but he brought back the gold for Ireland. 

Ethan Alexander from TKDI Bishopstown won junior gold as well in the black belt division, his first major competition and a first big win of a great fighting career.

Finally, Cork had three more gold medals through 'Three Old Men', which was the team name of Daniel Hefkaluk, Gar Fleming, and James Dwyer. 

Hefkaluk is one of the club instructors of Total Taekwondo Midleton, Fleming is the chief instructor of TKDI Crosshaven, and Dwyer is the chief instructor of Midleton. With more years of experience between them than they can count, the three fought their way through every team thrown out against them and they couldn’t be happier to bring back the gold for Ireland and for Cork. 

In 2018, Fleming won this world opens in the individual black belt sparring, and in 2022 Dwyer became ITF Heavy Weight World Champion for the third time. 

With more gold medals coming home again, it means there’s still a lot of fight left in these three veterans!

