Cork v Dublin: Croke Park awaits if Rebels can get past raging favourites

With the senior camogie side through to their respective All-Ireland decider, the ladies footballers will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.

And they can take inspiration from the camogie sides’ win over Galway as they take on their current ‘bogey’ team in Dublin tomorrow night at FBD Semple Stadium, throw-in 7.30pm.

Over the last decade or more there have been some great battles between Cork and Dublin and up until 2017 it was the Rebels who had the upper hand.

However, that has now changed and it’s Dublin who are to the fore in battles between the two counties.

Cork haven’t defeated Dublin in the championship for seven years, something they will be determined to put right tomorrow night.

In a similar situation, the camogie side hadn’t beaten Galway in several years and were aiming to do the same, which they did to reach the decider against Waterford.

So with the dual stars returning to football for the week they can bring that winning feeling into the camp and hopefully help the footballers bid to reach the final.

Cork have been improving game on game and the win over Armagh will have been a huge boost to all involved, considering the conditions on the day and the long trip north.

Katie Quirke, left, in action against Emily Druse of Armagh. is an injury doubt for Cork's clash with Dublin. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

It was a steep learning curve for the younger members of the squad and manager Shane Ronayne said it gave them another chance to bond even more as a squad.

“We were delighted to get through the last day up in Armagh, it really was a tough game. We learned a lot from that and were delighted with the battling qualities of the players,” said Ronayne.

“But look we know a performance like that will be nowhere good enough against Dublin who, as the saying goes, they haven’t gone away. They are in the semi-final having lost loads of players and are still as strong as ever.

“That’s testament to the work that Mick Bohan (Dublin manager) is doing and his backroom staff and the players they have brought in have been excellent.

“They were very impressive against Donegal, so we know we will have to up our level of performance again and if we do some of the things we did against Armagh they will punish us. We know we have got to mind the ball better and that’s something the players are well aware of.

“Our game management improved in the second half against Armagh and in the time that we were down to 14 when Doireann (O’Sullivan) was sin-binned we gave away very little ball on a tough day to play with the weather conditions.

“I think they managed the clock well, kept the ball and got the couple of crucial scores that saw us win. The way we played it didn’t look like we were down to 14 and we were very happy with that.

It’s going to be another hard- itting game tomorrow night and there is sin-binnings going on in every game. You get your three ticks and you are off.

“I just hope we have consistency in that from the referee tomorrow night. There have been a couple of games this year where one team seems to be getting players put off and the other isn’t by the same referee.

“We will be hoping that if we get a player put off for ticks that Dublin will be treated the same way. But we know we can manage the game with 14.

“We have watched a number of videos in recent weeks and teams with a huge number of fouls aren’t getting players sin-binned. That’s not to say anything untoward is going on, we are just looking for consistency.”

WRITTEN OFF

Most pundits and others around ladies football have already said they expect it to be a Dublin v Kerry final, writing off both Cork and Mayo’s chances, but that doesn’t bother Ronayne.

“To be fair you can understand why they are saying that and many will consider both favourites to come through their respective games.

We haven’t beaten Dublin in the championship since 2016, but we know that if we play to our potential we can go close.”

Injuries have plagued Cork this year and Ronayne said that another player, Katie Quirke, is now an injury doubt for this crucial tie.

“Katie is a bit of a doubt, she came on against Armagh and played well, but she probably wasn’t fully ready for it. We were under pressure at the time so had to bring her on. She hasn’t a lot done with a calf injury so we will have to access her tomorrow to see can she play."