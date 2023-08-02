Erin's Own out to defy the odds once again in the Premier SHC

DOWN through the years Erin’s Own have defied the odds and heading into this Saturday's opening game in the Co-Op SuperStores Premier SHC against Douglas in Páirc Uí Rinn at 5pm, few will predict an Erin’s Own victory.

If we are going by league form where Erin’s Own got relegated from the RedFM Division 1 hurling league and are down four key players from last year, including Cork hurler Robbie O’Flynn, then it’s a reasonable argument. But, it has happened many times over the years when Erin’s Own’s backs are to the wall, most recently as last year when they had a remarkable win over Glen Rovers in the group-stage, the Imokilly side perform to the best of their ability.

Manager Martin Bowen, who has been around the block a long-time, first getting involved with the top team in the club just over 30 years ago, says while league form was disappointing, the championship is where your judged.

“The league was very challenging, but we expected that before a ball was pucked in anger,” says the experienced boss.

“We introduced a lot of new players, giving them game time and some replaced lads who aren’t available from last year’s team. We knew it was going to be a tough league campaign but I was hoping we would finish around mid-table. It was such a competitive league, we got dragged into a relegation fight towards the end and we weren’t able to pull ourselves away from it, which was disappointing. We have had poor league campaigns before and have turned it around. The league is over and done with now and we just have to try our best in the championship, that's where your judged.”

The fine margins of the championship format in Cork was summed up in Erin’s Own’s group last year. At one point in their last game of the group against Bishopstown they were heading out, but in the end, the game finished in a draw as they finished top and a bye straight to the semi-final. Blackrock did win by nine points in the last four, but Bowen is confident they can prove the doubters wrong this season.

“It’s a magnificent championship nowadays, it has been a great success. Gone are the days where you win your first round and not play again for three months. I know the split season has caused debate but it’s going well. Every score is hugely important in the championship as we proved in our group last year. We got to the semi-final last season, but we wanted to make the final. Blackrock got three goals, we got none as we were unable to take our chances. That was the difference.

Robbie O'Flynn is a massive loss for Erin's Own. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“It’s a battle every year for us. I know people won’t fancy us to do well this season and that’s fine. We have lost key players but I am confident in the young lads. It’s a huge step up from minor and junior but they actually adapted to the step up quite well in the league this season. We know that championship is a different ball game but I am confident we will be fine. A lot of people are saying we will struggle, that isn't bothering me.”

Douglas are first up for the East-Cork outfit followed by Charleville and then an Imokilly derby against last year’s SAHC winners Fr O’Neill’s. Bowen is under no illusions about the size of the task that is ahead of the team in blue and red.

“We know the championship will be difficult for us, but it’s difficult for every single club. We will have to be at our very best. Douglas in our first game is one of the toughest matches we could have asked for to start the championship. Douglas are an outstanding team, quality all over the pitch.

“We then have Charleville the following week. They avoided relegation last year by beating Na Piarsaigh. They were unfortunate to slip into the relegation play-off, they put in very good performances in their group-stage including a draw with St Finbarr’s. They have Darragh Fitzgibbon, such a brilliant hurler.

“Then Fr O’Neill’s in the last group-stage game, a derby clash. They are on a high after winning the SAHC. I am not building them up, but Fr O’Neill’s could be a surprise package this season.”

Erin’s Own will be without Robbie O’Flynn, despite the 25 year old making good progress, Bowen says he won’t be available until next year.

“Robbie had his operation nearly two months ago. He is back in the gym now, he is in good spirits but he won’t feature this season.”