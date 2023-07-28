The Longshot: Derailing the Dubs something Kerry are no longer used to doing

AND so that’s that for the Irish ladies Down Under.
Any regrets will not be with underperforming at least.
Their first half against Canada showed they can hold their own against very good teams, even if the Olympic champions looked well below par before he break.
Nigeria’s shock win over Australia yesterday certainly means this lived up to ‘Group of Death’ billing. The Africans were the outsiders in the group but can qualify if they secure a draw (11/4) with us on Monday.
We are 13/5 to win the game, while Nigeria are just 10/11 to win the group, having opened at 25/1!
After their 5-0 win over Zambia, Spain have been installed as joint favourites alongside the US, who could only manage a draw with the Netherlands yesterday.
THE final round of an abridged Rugby Championship in the Southern Hemisphere is upon us this weekend with the Aussies hosting New Zealand and Argentina travelling to Johannesburg A last-minute try by Juan Martin Gonzalez gave Argentina a shock victory over Australia in the second round and the Pumas have beaten Australia in successive tests for the first time, both planned by former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika. Argentina won 48-17 in San Juan last August before Dave Rennie was fired as coach and replaced by Eddie Jones.
Jones now faces the prospect of taking his side to France for the World Cup without a win unless they can rebound in either of their two Bledisloe Cup matches against the All Blacks or a warm-up against France next month.
The home side are 15/2 to win tomorrow morning and considering they should have won the same fixture last year if the referee hadn’t so cruelly denied them a kick to touch, I think those are good odds.
SOUTH Africa will know tomorrow afternoon if they are still in with a chance of winning the Rugby Championship.
They need Australia to win and then ensure they overcome the Pumas by enough points to prevail. It seems unlikely enough but as this tournament is very much a warm-up for the World Cup in the autumn, teams will be trying out different players and firming up different positions.
In their opening test in Pretoria, the Springboks took massive strides on the attack and ran the Aussies ragged.
That is unlikely to happen against the more practical Pumas under Cheika.
That the South Americans are 9/1 again offers good value in what might even be a dead rubber.
Will Stephen Cluxton be mopping the floors of the Croke Park dressing room with Flash mixed in with tears of despair or joy? Can Clifford win it on his own? Will Dessie really leave Ciaran Kilkenny on the bench? If you think these Dublin greats can win one more then 7/4 on James McCarthy to be player of the year (he’s somehow never won it — although neither has Kilkenny!) is a better shout than evens on them to lift Sam.