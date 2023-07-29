Lakewood reach Steve Quinn Cup final after seven-goal thriller

Lakewood 4 Springfield Ramblers 3

LAKEWOOD ladies had to work hard to earn their place in the Steve Quinn Cup final when they defeated Springfield Ramblers 4-3 in the semi-final at Lakewood during the week.

The winners squandered a two-goal lead early in the second half, allowing Springfield to come back into the game in an exciting contest.

Lakewood took an early lead when Chloe O’Donovan’s corner kick was flicked into the back of the Springfield net by Michelle O’Regan from eight yards in only the third minute, while the home side managed to create an additional four chances in the following five minutes as they pressed forward.

Their second goal come in the ninth minute of play when the ball fell to Hollie Kierans who fired the ball past Springfield keeper Amy O’Reilly from the edge of the area to double Lakewood’s advantage.

Lakewood’s O’Regan had another good chance shortly afterwards which was well held by O’Reilly who did well to hold onto Chloe O’Donovan’s 35 yard free kick in the 21st minute.

Springfield Ramblers at Lakewood recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Springfield’s comeback began in the 21st minute when Louise Burke’s inswinging corner kick went straight into the Lakewood goal and within four minutes had their second goal when another corner kick was headed in by Amy Kennedy as Springfield had managed to claw back from two down to draw level with two goals in the space of four minutes.

Play went from end to end with neither side managing to get a decent shot at goal in the closing stages of the first half as the teams went in at the break tied at two goals apiece.

Springfield almost took the lead within the first two minutes of the restart, only for a corner kick to be scrambled away close to the goal line, but four minutes into the half Lakewood regained the lead when Chloe O’Donovan headed the ball into the Springfield net from a corner kick.

Springfield pressed forward and attempted to get back into the game, forcing a number of corners which were all scrambled away by the Lakewood defence.

In the 56th minute, Lakewood had restored their two-goal advantage. A good passing move resulted in Amy O’Connell’s effort from 18 yards getting a slight deflection before ending up in the back of the Springfield net as it appeared as if Lakewood as going to finish the game comfortably.

However, Springfield had other ideas and continued to press forward, winning no less than eight corners in the second half and managed to pull a goal back from one of them in the 61st minute which came off a Lakewood defender from close range.

It proved to be a very tense and nervous half for Lakewood who hung onto their narrow lead and were more than delighted to hear the final whistle as they progressed into the final against Douglas Hall.

LAKEWOOD: Laura O’Donovan, Sarah Geaney, Amy Lynch, Cliona Barrett, Ciara O’Leary, Grace Oldham, Aoife Barrett, Hollie Kierans, Michelle O’Regan, Chloe O’Donovan, Niamh O’Donoghue, Michelle McNally, Lily May O’Farrell, Amy O’Connell, Sophie O’Donovan, Emily O’Donoghue, Donna Coughlan, Ali Roche

SPRINGFIELD: Amy O’Reilly, Louise Barrett, Ursula Lynch, May McDonnell, Caitlin Mulcahy, Tiffany Taylor, Jasmin Lagin, Kerri Hancock, Jane Mulvihill, Rebecca Meade, Amy Kennedy, Emily Gallogley, Amy Meade, Hekla Fonn Dorudottir, Lauren Breen

Referee: Paul Higgins.