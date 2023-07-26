St Finbarr's open their account with clinical second half against Ballincollig

St Finbarr’s 1-15 Ballincollig 2-7

ST Finbarr’s cruised to victory over Ballincollig, with a clinical second half in the first round of the Premier 1 Minor Football Championship in Togher on Wednesday night.

The Barrs were much the better team from the start and looked far more threatening going forward. Jack Brady opened the scoring for the hosts with an outstanding long-range kick, and Mark Heterington followed up with an almost identical point only a minute later.

Ballincollig found their first score in the 7th minute, as Ben O’Connell split the posts well. St Finbarr’s responded superbly though, as Heterington received a great ball from Brady at the Ballincollig 45, before running goalward and slotting it home to net the opening goal.

Ricky Barrett, Mark Heterington and Thomas Egan of St. Finbarr's, and Theo Morgan, Ben O'Connell and George Howard of Ballincollig. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Ballincollig managed to finally get up and running in the dying embers of the half, as Danny Miskella pointed from a free, before Eoin Dwyer followed up with a clever goal.

Miskella took a quick free, passing it straight to the unmarked Dwyer, who smashed it home from close range to level the tie. Barrs did regain their advantage before the half time whistle, as Conor O’Donoghue kicked a point on the volley from distance.

It was the St Finbarr’s show in the second period, as the hosts were far too clinical from distance, keeping the Village at arm’s length.

Ricky Barrett and Jack Brady, St. Finbarr's, Kevin O'Leary and Theo Morgan, Ballincollig. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scores from Sean Kirby and Cian O’Sullivan put the Barrs a goal up, but the Village did respond with a well worked score, courtesy of O’Connell.

With the score 1-8 to 1-5 in favour of the hosts after 40 minutes, the Barrs were finally starting to pull away, but a fantastic take from Miskella saw the Village corner-forward find the back of the net from close in, giving them every chance of winning.

However, the hosts remained composed and continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over. As the pace of the game slowed in the final quarter, the Village were left with a mountain too high to summit, as they were outscored seven points to two.

Matthew Aherne, St. Finbarr's tackles David O'Leary, Ballincollig. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: C O’Sullivan 0-6 (0-5 f), M Heterington 1-1, J Murray 0-3, S Kirby 0-2, R Barrett, J Brady, C O’Donoghue 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: D Miskella 1-4 (0-4 f), E Dwyer 1-0, B O’Connell 0-2, T Morgan 0-1.

ST FINBARR’S: D O’Callaghan; E Hurley, E Barrett, D Burke; T Howe, M Ahern, N Crowley; T Egan, M Heterington; J Brady, R Barrett, S Kirby; C O’Donoghue, J Murray, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: A Kennedy for Kirby (52), S Doolan for O’Donoghue (56), D O’Keefe for Heterington (63).

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; C Sommers, D Lee, C Power; C O’Connor, T Morgan, S Rue O’Sullivan; B O’Connell, G Howard; T Murphy, C Ahern, K O’Leary; D Miskella, E Dwyer, D O’Leary.

Subs: E Donovan for Rue O’Sullivan (44), J Murray for O’Dwyer (49).

Referee: Chris Broderick (Na Piarsaigh).