Two late Ben Keane goals help Valley Rovers stun Nemo in Premier 1 Minor football championship

Nemo Rangers 0-12

Valley Rovers 2-8

TWO late goals from Ben Keane stunned Nemo Rangers into submission as Valley Rovers won their opening game in the Rebel Og Premier 1 Minor football championship at Trabeg on Wednesday night.

Nemo looked the dominant team in the in the second half but they will rue allowing their opponents snatch it at the death.

The home side took only two minutes to register their opening score courtesy of a Liam Healy white flag following a free.

Two minutes later the sides were on parity with another placed ball as the underfoot conditions was proving difficult.

Nemo almost raised the opening green flag but a David Callanan shot went inches wide of the left post.

Nemo Rangers' Sean Denn is tackled by Valley Rovers' Oisin McCarthy, during their P1 MFC clash, at Nemo Rangers' GAA grounds.

In a dour game the Trabeg added consecutive points before a 12 minute drought from the Innishannon outfit was halted by a superb Oisin McCarthy point as the same player levelled proceedings in the 19th minute.

In a blow for Nemo with five minutes remaining to the interval they lost Liam Healy with a dead leg as Valley Rovers with three consecutive points led by the minimum.

Valley Rovers' Niall Daly is tackled by Nemo Rangers' Neville O'Shea, during their P1 MFC clash, at Nemo Rangers' GAA grounds.

To be fair Nemo battled back to level in added time but a late Conor Murphy white flag ensured Valley Rovers commanded a 0-6 to 0-5 interval lead.

On the restart the general play continued to be scrappy but when Adam Sheehy kicked his third point in the 38th minute the sides were level for the sixth time.

It was obvious Nemo were struggling to match the physicality of their opponents but they edged ahead with a Harry Walsh point five minutes later.

Nemo Rangers' Neville O'Shea shoots under pressure from Valley Rovers' Diarmuid Brady, during their P1 MFC clash, at Nemo Rangers' GAA grounds.

Nemo were now in ascendancy but they got punished with sucker punch goal with 10 minutes remaining.

A tame free kick came off the crossbar and Ben Keane was on hand to guide the ball to the empty net.

Ironically two minutes later the same player punished poor Nemo defending with a second goal as suddenly the pendulum swung in the direction of the visitors.

Nemo threw the kitchen sink at Valley coming down the stretch but time wasn’t on their side as games against Beara and Mallow await them to keep their interest alive in this championship.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: B Keane 2-1, O McCarthy 0-5 (0-2f), F McCarthy, C Murphy (0-1 each).

Nemo Rangers: A Sheehy 0-7 (0-5f), L Healy 0-2 (free), H Walsh, D Callanan, S Denn (0-1 each).

Nemo Rangers: F Dietze; C Kavanagh, D Coughlan, A Long; H Walsh, B Twohig, C Yelland; N O’Shea, S Denn; D Callanan, A Sheehy, J Hennessy; R O’Connor, J Madden, L Healy.

Subs: L Neenan for L Healy (inj 25), D Mellerick for C Kavanagh

Valley Rovers: L Dineen; L Humphreys, B Curtin, J Leblanc; D Shiels, N Daly, E Galgey; O McCarthy, H O’Sullivan; S Crowe, J Twohig, D Brady; N Hennessy, A Slattery, C Murphy.

Referee: J O’Regan (Lough Rovers).