Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 20:45

Two late Ben Keane goals help Valley Rovers stun Nemo in Premier 1 Minor football championship

Nemo looked the dominant team in the in the second half but they will rue allowing their opponents snatch it at the death.
Two late Ben Keane goals help Valley Rovers stun Nemo in Premier 1 Minor football championship

Nemo Rangers' Joe Hennessy and Valley Rovers' Donagh Shiels, compete in the air during their P1 MFC clash, at Nemo Rangers' GAA grounds.

John Coughlan

Nemo Rangers 0-12 

Valley Rovers 2-8 

TWO late goals from Ben Keane stunned Nemo Rangers into submission as Valley Rovers won their opening game in the Rebel Og Premier 1 Minor football championship at Trabeg on Wednesday night.

Nemo looked the dominant team in the in the second half but they will rue allowing their opponents snatch it at the death.

The home side took only two minutes to register their opening score courtesy of a Liam Healy white flag following a free.

Two minutes later the sides were on parity with another placed ball as the underfoot conditions was proving difficult.

Nemo almost raised the opening green flag but a David Callanan shot went inches wide of the left post.

Nemo Rangers' Sean Denn is tackled by Valley Rovers' Oisin McCarthy, during their P1 MFC clash, at Nemo Rangers' GAA grounds.
Nemo Rangers' Sean Denn is tackled by Valley Rovers' Oisin McCarthy, during their P1 MFC clash, at Nemo Rangers' GAA grounds.

In a dour game the Trabeg added consecutive points before a 12 minute drought from the Innishannon outfit was halted by a superb Oisin McCarthy point as the same player levelled proceedings in the 19th minute.

In a blow for Nemo with five minutes remaining to the interval they lost Liam Healy with a dead leg as Valley Rovers with three consecutive points led by the minimum.

Valley Rovers' Niall Daly is tackled by Nemo Rangers' Neville O'Shea, during their P1 MFC clash, at Nemo Rangers' GAA grounds.
Valley Rovers' Niall Daly is tackled by Nemo Rangers' Neville O'Shea, during their P1 MFC clash, at Nemo Rangers' GAA grounds.

To be fair Nemo battled back to level in added time but a late Conor Murphy white flag ensured Valley Rovers commanded a 0-6 to 0-5 interval lead.

On the restart the general play continued to be scrappy but when Adam Sheehy kicked his third point in the 38th minute the sides were level for the sixth time.

It was obvious Nemo were struggling to match the physicality of their opponents but they edged ahead with a Harry Walsh point five minutes later.

Nemo Rangers' Neville O'Shea shoots under pressure from Valley Rovers' Diarmuid Brady, during their P1 MFC clash, at Nemo Rangers' GAA grounds.
Nemo Rangers' Neville O'Shea shoots under pressure from Valley Rovers' Diarmuid Brady, during their P1 MFC clash, at Nemo Rangers' GAA grounds.

Nemo were now in ascendancy but they got punished with sucker punch goal with 10 minutes remaining.

A tame free kick came off the crossbar and Ben Keane was on hand to guide the ball to the empty net.

Ironically two minutes later the same player punished poor Nemo defending with a second goal as suddenly the pendulum swung in the direction of the visitors.

Nemo threw the kitchen sink at Valley coming down the stretch but time wasn’t on their side as games against Beara and Mallow await them to keep their interest alive in this championship.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: B Keane 2-1, O McCarthy 0-5 (0-2f), F McCarthy, C Murphy (0-1 each).

Nemo Rangers: A Sheehy 0-7 (0-5f), L Healy 0-2 (free), H Walsh, D Callanan, S Denn (0-1 each).

Nemo Rangers: F Dietze; C Kavanagh, D Coughlan, A Long; H Walsh, B Twohig, C Yelland; N O’Shea, S Denn; D Callanan, A Sheehy, J Hennessy; R O’Connor, J Madden, L Healy.

Subs: L Neenan for L Healy (inj 25), D Mellerick for C Kavanagh 

Valley Rovers: L Dineen; L Humphreys, B Curtin, J Leblanc; D Shiels, N Daly, E Galgey; O McCarthy, H O’Sullivan; S Crowe, J Twohig, D Brady; N Hennessy, A Slattery, C Murphy.

Referee: J O’Regan (Lough Rovers).

More in this section

Fr Mathew's star duo Diego O'Herlihy and Sean McManus join Ballincollig for the new Super League season Fr Mathew's star duo Diego O'Herlihy and Sean McManus join Ballincollig for the new Super League season
South of Ireland Championship 2022 Peter O'Keeffe hoping to go one better this year at the South of Ireland Open Championship
Kerry v Cork - Electric Ireland Munster GAA Football Minor Championship semi-final Bobbie O'Dwyer steps down as Cork U20 football manager
#Cork GAA
<p>Pictured launching Cork GAA’s new streaming service Rebels Online is Kevin O’Donovan, CEO Cork GAA with Marie Arnold, Contract Manager TVM and Kevin Galvin, Operations Manager, TVM. Pic: Brian Lougheed </p>

Cork GAA launches a new streaming service called Rebels Online ahead of the new club championship season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more