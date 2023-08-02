Junior Hurling Championship action begins in East Cork this weekend

AS if East Cork hurling fans were not already spoilt for choice in the Co-Op Superstores county championships over a bumper Bank Holiday Weekend, the start of the East Cork Oil junior 'A' divisional championship has meant there are three more exciting fixtures to enthuse about on Monday.

Nine teams will go to post hoping to pace themselves over the next few months and cross the line as champions in late September.

Erin's Own won a very exciting final last season and have since graduated to play in the county premier junior championship, following their outright success.

It means new champions will be crowned with several candidates fancying their chances.

Nothing comes easy in this division - the observation that many clubs are now playing at a much higher level belies the competitive nature of the junior grade in the east of the county.

The Jamesy Kelleher Cup is the most sought after prize in local sport and thus a huge effort is always forthcoming from all teams.

Top seeds in their respective groups are Cobh, Carraig na bhFear and St Ita's - the only clubs who are actually fielding their respective first selections in the competition.

Fr O'Neill's and Killeagh keep Cobh company in group 1, Carrigtwohill and Midleton join recent division 1 league winners Carraig na bhFear in group 2 with Bride Rovers and Sarsfield's providing the challenge for 2021 champions St Ita's in group 3.

Following the model of the county competition, the best two winners will go directly to the semi finals, with the third group winner and three runners up contesting the quarter finals.

Interestingly the top seeds will not be involved in the opening round games, instead they will sit out this weekend's action but will then play against the respective first day winners in their second series of group games, scheduled for the following weekend.

Meantime the lowest ranked team (in terms of points and scoring difference) will be automatically relegated to the 2024 B grade championship, whilst the relegation final will be contested by the other two basement teams.

It all means that every point - for and against - will be absolutely crucial over the next few weeks.

First into action are Bride Rovers and Sarsfield's who travel to halfway house in Watergrasshill for the 4pm start on Monday.

Sar's showed the real strength in depth in the league when finishing a close second in the round robin group games, running up some very impressive scoring returns.

They subsequently lost the league final by the minimum - 0-20 to 2-13 and their strength in depth will see them begin favourites against Bride Rovers who were relegated following only one win in seven starts.

At 7pm Fr O'Neill's and Killeagh come face to face in the group 1 local derby in Youghal. Both clubs have big panels and should have plenty of experienced players along with a healthy sprinkling of youth.

KIlleagh had a slightly better league campaign. They made it to the quarter finals last year, having beaten O'Neill's by 0-18 to 0-15 in the corresponding opening round fixture.

Running parallel to this game is the group 2 clash of Carrigtwohill and Midleton in Lisgoold. Carrig' had a poor 2022 campaign, losing all four of their round robin games, including a six points reversal to Midleton.

The blue and gold finished sixth of eight teams in their top flight spring league campaign, winning three but losing four of their secondary competition games.

Opponents Midleton posted three wins in the championship last season, before losing out to Cobh in the semi final.

A close match is in prospect next Monday between two sides who are well prepared for what is always a big local derby.

Meantime, in the junior B grade championship there are eleven teams chasing silverware. Aghada, Killeagh, Cloyne and Erin's Own play in group 1, Watergrasshill, Castlelyons, Youghal and Lisgoold are in group 2, whilst the three team third group comprises Castlemartyr, St Catherine's and Sarsfield's.

The opening match is in Cloyne between Youghal and Lisgoold on Wednesday August 9.

Finally, following the conclusion of the group stages in the Michael O'Connor Motor Factors junior 'A' grade football championship, the pairings have been confirmed for the knockout stages.

Carraig na bhFear will meet Bride Rovers and Midleton will take on Lisgoold in the two quarter final games.

Aghada and Fr O'Neill's are already straight through to the semi finals. Glenbower Rovers and Erin's Own will battle to avoid the trap door in the relegation final.