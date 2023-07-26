Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 16:52

Ireland result ‘bittersweet’ says goal scorer Katie McCabe after loss to Canada sees World Cup dream end with a game to go

Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Canada and Republic of Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dylan O’ Connell

‘Bittersweet’ was how Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe described scoring her country’s first ever goal at a FIFA Women’s World Cup, on a day that saw the team lose 2-1 to Canada on Wednesday.

That result now means that the team cannot qualify for the next round, and their last group game against Nigeria is a formality.

Things started brightly with Lucy Quinn sending a low cross into the box and the ball was put out for a corner. 

McCabe sent this in and the ball floated over the goal-line, and Ireland took the lead in just the fourth minute.

Everything was going their way, against a heavily fancied Canadian team that are reigning Olympic champions. 

Then a cross deflected off Megan Connolly and Canada equalised in the final seconds of the first half in Perth.

Canada came out from the break and commanded the pace of the game. 

Lily Agg of Republic of Ireland in action against Quinn of Canada during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Canada and Republic of Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

This forced Ireland deep into their own half, and Adriana Leon connected with a cross in the area.

That turned out to be the winning goal, and it meant Ireland have no chance of qualifying for the next round of the World Cup.

"It's bittersweet isn't it? Of course it is nice to score and get us off to a good start but it is the results that matter in this game, at this level, and in these type of tournaments,” McCabe told RTÉ. 

“I'm just heartbroken for the girls. I felt like we deserved so much more from the game.

"I think we took a lot of positives from that second half against Australia. 

"We decided to be more confident and back ourselves going forward. We know we have the quality and the pace, especially on the flanks. "We wanted to start the game with a lot of energy and get in Canada's face as much as possible and put them under pressure. 

"I felt like we did that.

"Even at that, we felt like we were in control. It was an unfortunate deflection that hit off Megan Connolly. 

"It was a sucker punch so close to half time, it would have been nice to go in at 1-0. Even at that, we felt like we could push for another goal in the first half. They scored then."

Pauw tried everything on the side-lines. She brought on Abbie Larkin at the start of the second half, and the forward was on the pitch just eight minutes when Canada made it 2-1.

Amber Barrett was then brought on, and so was Lily Agg and Marissa Sheva. 

The bench was emptied at the 65th minute with the team chasing the game.

It wasn’t to be and the reigning Olympic champions hung on to win 2-1 in the lashing rain in Perth.

“We've experienced that before,” Pauw talked about what happened on the pitch.

“We spoke so much about it. At the end of the first half you have to keep everything, your organisation tight. 

Republic of Ireland head coach Vera Pauw during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 group B match at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, Western Australia. 

"That was just one moment there was no cover. They cut in and there was no cover so they could have a free cross.

"We felt that we could control the game in the first half and we brought on Abbie Larkin for more variety. 

"They set up and she was sandwiched. She couldn't really get out. She tried with Marissa Sheva on the right, to get space going forward. "We tried with Lilly Agg to get more pressure going forward and she is a goal scorer. 

"We played 15 minutes 4-2-4 which in execution, we have done better before. We can be proud with what we showed."

