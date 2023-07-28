Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 10:41

Cork Racing: Tom Singleton has high hopes for Jesse Evans at Galway

Corkman will be thrilled if the horse can go one better in the Galway Hurdle than it did last year 
Cork Racing: Tom Singleton has high hopes for Jesse Evans at Galway

Jesse Evans and Bryan Cooper led in by Tom Singleton and Emma Murray after winning the Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle (Grade 3). Picture: Healy Racing.

Joe Seward

MONDAY signals the start of the Galway. races, a veritable seven day feast of flat and national hunt racing at Ballybrit. 

The twin highlights are the Galway Plate on Wednesday and the €270K Guinness Galway Hurdle on Thursday.

Jesse Evans, who carries the colours of Jack and Tom Singleton has finished fourth and second in the last two renewals of the Galway Hurdle and all roads lead to Galway again next Thursday.

Tomás Singleton told me how they'd aqquired Jesse Evans on the recommendation of Maxine O'Sullivan who'd ridden him on debut at Ballinrobe and was suitably impressed despite his tendency to race freely. 

There was an instant dividend for Tomas and his fellow owners as Jesse Evans landed a bumper next time at Listowel giving Mark O'Hare a winner on his final ride. 

The horse has gone on to win six times in the interim, netting €184k for connections.

Tomás owns the horse in partnership with Chris Murphy and they decided to offer a third share out to syndicate. That syndicate includes legendary Cork Hurler Mick Malone, Seanie Farrell and Martin Shanahan who owns the award-winning Kinsale restaurant Fishy Fishy. 

Mick Malone actually lead in Jesse Evans, after his recent victory at Leopardstown under Declan Lavery. 

It was a poignant success as Mick Malone and Seanie Farrell were great friends of the late Teddie McCarthy. 

Teddie was in essence an honorary member of the syndicate and had been present to see him run quite a few times.

Picture: Healy Racing.
Picture: Healy Racing.

Tomas Singleton is a passionate supporter and sponsor of sport on the Northside. 

Singleton's SuperValu was for 15 years the main sponsor of the Brunell Basketball Club. He also sponsors professional snooker player Aaron Hill, Hollyhill Ladies Soccer Club, St Vincent's GAA Club, Castleview juveniles, draghunting and St Anne's Pitch and Putt club.

Tomás has been involved in racehorse ownership long enough to realise the vagaries of the game. 

A well-known owner once told me: "Owning a racehorse is an elequent way of spending money." Tomas has also had horses with Lombardstown trainer Eugene O'Sullivan. His daughter Maxine recommended he buy Jesse Evans. 

Tomás was always a huge fan of the stylish jockey Paul Carbery, stable jockey to Noel Meade for many years, sparking his initial interest in sending horses to the Meath trainer. Tomas described Noel Meade as an absolute gentleman and an astute judge at placing horses Bugs Moran gave them a memorable day last year on Easter Saturday at Fairyhouse landing a €50K Handicap Hurdle. 

He's an intended runner at Galway on Saturday week. He's reportedly in good form at home, despite an absence of 454 days since a cracking second at the Punchestown festival.

TRADITIONAL

The traditional stop-off point for the Singletons en route to Galway is the iconic seafood haven Moran's On The Weir. Moran's is a must for anybody who wants to experience the crustaceous delights of Galway Bay. 

Tomas loves the ritual meet-up before racing as the dream is still very much alive at that juncture. 

Having experienced Cheltenham and Galway as an owner he believes the racing at Galway is often secondary with the craic and social aspect on a different sphere in the west.

Last year Tomas was thrilled to finish second but Noel Meade saw it as a missed opportunity. 

Jesse Evans went on to scoop a Grade 3 Hurdle at Tipperary, a race won previously by Sadlier himself a Galway hurdle winner and Jezki a Champion hurdle winner. The dream scenario next Thursday is that Jesse Evans makes it third time lucky at Galway.

More in this section

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Previews The Longshot: Derailing the Dubs something Kerry are no longer used to doing
Cork GAA launches a new streaming service called Rebels Online ahead of the new club championship season
Fr Mathew's star duo Diego O'Herlihy and Sean McManus join Ballincollig for the new Super League season Fr Mathew's star duo Diego O'Herlihy and Sean McManus join Ballincollig for the new Super League season
Cork Racing
Republic of Ireland U21 Manager Jim Crawford at Turner's Cross

Turner’s Cross set to host Republic of Ireland U21 Euro qualifiers starting in September

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more