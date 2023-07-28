Cork Racing: Tom Singleton has high hopes for Jesse Evans at Galway

MONDAY signals the start of the Galway. races, a veritable seven day feast of flat and national hunt racing at Ballybrit.

The twin highlights are the Galway Plate on Wednesday and the €270K Guinness Galway Hurdle on Thursday.

Jesse Evans, who carries the colours of Jack and Tom Singleton has finished fourth and second in the last two renewals of the Galway Hurdle and all roads lead to Galway again next Thursday.

Tomás Singleton told me how they'd aqquired Jesse Evans on the recommendation of Maxine O'Sullivan who'd ridden him on debut at Ballinrobe and was suitably impressed despite his tendency to race freely.

There was an instant dividend for Tomas and his fellow owners as Jesse Evans landed a bumper next time at Listowel giving Mark O'Hare a winner on his final ride.

The horse has gone on to win six times in the interim, netting €184k for connections.

Tomás owns the horse in partnership with Chris Murphy and they decided to offer a third share out to syndicate. That syndicate includes legendary Cork Hurler Mick Malone, Seanie Farrell and Martin Shanahan who owns the award-winning Kinsale restaurant Fishy Fishy.

Mick Malone actually lead in Jesse Evans, after his recent victory at Leopardstown under Declan Lavery.

It was a poignant success as Mick Malone and Seanie Farrell were great friends of the late Teddie McCarthy.

Teddie was in essence an honorary member of the syndicate and had been present to see him run quite a few times.

Picture: Healy Racing.

Tomas Singleton is a passionate supporter and sponsor of sport on the Northside.

Singleton's SuperValu was for 15 years the main sponsor of the Brunell Basketball Club. He also sponsors professional snooker player Aaron Hill, Hollyhill Ladies Soccer Club, St Vincent's GAA Club, Castleview juveniles, draghunting and St Anne's Pitch and Putt club.

Tomás has been involved in racehorse ownership long enough to realise the vagaries of the game.

A well-known owner once told me: "Owning a racehorse is an elequent way of spending money." Tomas has also had horses with Lombardstown trainer Eugene O'Sullivan. His daughter Maxine recommended he buy Jesse Evans.

Tomás was always a huge fan of the stylish jockey Paul Carbery, stable jockey to Noel Meade for many years, sparking his initial interest in sending horses to the Meath trainer. Tomas described Noel Meade as an absolute gentleman and an astute judge at placing horses Bugs Moran gave them a memorable day last year on Easter Saturday at Fairyhouse landing a €50K Handicap Hurdle.

He's an intended runner at Galway on Saturday week. He's reportedly in good form at home, despite an absence of 454 days since a cracking second at the Punchestown festival.

TRADITIONAL

The traditional stop-off point for the Singletons en route to Galway is the iconic seafood haven Moran's On The Weir. Moran's is a must for anybody who wants to experience the crustaceous delights of Galway Bay.

Tomas loves the ritual meet-up before racing as the dream is still very much alive at that juncture.

Having experienced Cheltenham and Galway as an owner he believes the racing at Galway is often secondary with the craic and social aspect on a different sphere in the west.

Last year Tomas was thrilled to finish second but Noel Meade saw it as a missed opportunity.

Jesse Evans went on to scoop a Grade 3 Hurdle at Tipperary, a race won previously by Sadlier himself a Galway hurdle winner and Jezki a Champion hurdle winner. The dream scenario next Thursday is that Jesse Evans makes it third time lucky at Galway.