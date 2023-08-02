Ballygiblin keen to keep the momentum going

IT was only three years ago when Ballygiblin were struggling to make an impression in the Avondhu JAHC. Since then it has been some journey.

2021 North Cork junior A hurling champions. 2021 county junior A hurling champions. 2021 Munster junior A hurling club champions. 2021 All-Ireland junior A hurling club finalists. 2022 premier junior hurling champions.

And they don’t want to stop. A torrid 2023 RedFM Division 5 hurling league which saw Ballygiblin relegated as they finished bottom, picking up just three points from nine outings, hasn’t dampened spirits with a number of factors contributing to the demotion.

The league form has been firmly put to one side with the championship starting this weekend with Ballygiblin pinching themselves at the prospect of playing in the Co-Op SuperStores IAHC. Last year’s beaten finalists Cloughduv and second teams Midleton and Douglas join Ballygiblin in the group.

Ballygiblin forward Shane Beston can’t wait for throw in this weekend. Douglas are first up on Sunday in Lisgoold with a 2pm throw in time.

“There is great excitement around the parish. The preparations have been alright, the league didn’t go according to plan. We won our first game against Watergrasshill but we did have a lot of injuries and lads away during the campaign. Also, we had a long year in the previous two seasons and we didn’t go back this season as early as previous campaigns. We actually didn’t go on the field until March, just before the league started and then trying to manage the dual aspect of it, week on week is challenging.

Ballygiblin's MIchael Lewis, Joseph O'Sullivan, Shane Beston (who scored 3-3) and Dean Barry celebrate their victory over St Kieran's in the Munster junior hurling championship final at Mallow last year. Picture: Dan Linehan

“We got the chance to blood a lot of young talent so the league served its purpose in a way. We did finish the league with a brilliant performance away at Dungourney, we drew that game so hopefully that will give us a lift going into championship. Really looking forward to it now.”

Despite the league form, Beston is confident they can have a successful championship. Two different competitions with two different pressures.

“People have been on about our league form but that’s not bothering us. The championship is where it matters. The group is tough but I am confident we can deliver. Douglas will be an unknown quantity on Sunday. We don’t know who they will have so the most important thing is just focus on ourselves.

“Cloughduv then is the second game, finalists last year and they look in fine shape to go deep into the latter stages of the championship again. They beat us well in the league so we know that will be a massive task. Midleton in the last group-stage match is similar to the first game, another second team. Midleton beat us fairly comfortably in the league and they have plenty of hurlers so three difficult matches.

“We want to keep the momentum going. You know yourself, when a team gets on a roll you might as well keep it going for as long as you can.”