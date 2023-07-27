United’s transfer deals sees ten Hag squad plans taking shape

For the first time in years there appears to be method to the madness in Manchester United’s transfer strategy with manager Erik ten Hag’s vision being very much to the fore.

United are limited this year due to their Financial Fair Play position, which means they have just over £100m to play with, but if anything this is helping the club as selling clubs know they cannot hold them to ransom by sticking the usual Man United tax on prospective sales.

That £100m figure can be boosted by player sales and ten Hag has not been wasting any time in terms of clearing out players that he deems to be surplus to requirements.

David de Gea and Phil Jones may have departed Old Trafford without the club receiving any transfer fees for them, but crucially their astronomical wage bills are now off the books, which frees up crucial financial resources.

Other squad players such as Axel Tuanzebe, Zidane Iqbal, Alex Telles, Ethan Laird and Charlie Savage have also been moved on. Again, not a lot of cash has come in from these players' exits, but it is clear that the manager is making a concerted effort to trim his bloated squad.

Getting £15m for Anthony Elanga looks to be a rare bit of good transfer business by United. The Swedish international made 26 appearances in all competitions last season without registering a single goal, and while most of these appearances may have been cameos off the bench, he has never really shown that he possesses the required quality to be a star at the club.

Manchester United's Anthony Elanga misses a chance on goal. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

The money from Nottingham Forest can be used in the pursuit of the highly-rated Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. If Forest also shell out for goalkeeper Dean Henderson then United’s transfer war chest will be getting sizeable again, meaning they can move for Hojlund and their other midfield target, Sofyan Amrabat from Florentina, who was so impressive for Morocco at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

You would imagine that if ten Hag could find buyers for the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire that he would have absolutely no qualms about moving them on either. The short-term signing of Jonny Evans, who won three Premier League titles under Alex Ferguson, was a clear hint that the manager would be happy to see Maguire leave, and the fact that he has been stripped of the captaincy surely means his departure is now only a matter of time.

There is no guarantee that ten Hag will succeed at United, but at least the signings seem to be making sense now, whereas for years there seemed to be a scattergun, panic-buy approach to their recruitment campaigns. All the signings now seem to be for a particular purpose or to fill a specific roll in the team.

The culling of de Gea and splashing out on Inter Milan keeper André Onana is the perfect illustration of this. Onana will be the cause of many a palpitation such is his casualness in possession, and the chances he takes on the ball, but it is this ability that ten Hag wants in his team, as de Gea was simply incapable of playing out from the back.

The signature of Mason Mount should make United more flexible, especially down the right side, while getting more quality into the side instead of having to turn to the likes of the limited McTominay.

No one truly expects United to rival neighbours Man City just yet, but this season we should see a team that is very much in the image of ten Hag, rather than the shambles that he inherited this time last year.