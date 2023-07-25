The Longshot: Straka’s streak could continue

COULD the best footballer on the planet right now be on his way to the Saudi Pro League?
Can you imagine even thinking this would be a possibility a year ago.
Apparently Al Hilal have submitted a world record €300m bid for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.
It’s reported his salary could be in excess of €700m.
So yesterday, when England’s famous first million pound man Trevor Francis passed away, we could be about to see the game’s first transfer deal worth a billion.
It is becoming increasingly clear the French man is looking to move on from Paris St Germain with just a year left on his contract, meaning someone could capture him without a massive signing on fee if he sees it out.
The club say he promised them he would never leave for free and he has been left out of a pre-season trip.
Real Madrid have long been believed to be his most likely next destination, although Al Hilal’s latest offer has the potential to blow that out of the water.
As recently as Saturday, France’s new captain was 33/1 to follow in the footsteps of plenty of other international footballers this summer, and join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.
His odds are now 13/8 to move to the Saudi Pro League.
It had been believed Mbappe had already agreed personal terms to join Madrid next summer, meaning PSG would receive no money.
And there are rumours that he might only spend one season with the Al Hilal, before being allowed to head to the Spanish capital. Although it still remains 4/6 that he will go directly there.
He’s now 4/1 to stay in Paris beyond this summer transfer window and 16/1 that he joins either Manchester City or United.
WE WERE in a pub in Limerick last week and some of the locals were telling one lad at the bar to shut up talking about Limerick beating Kilkenny by 10 points.
Well they were right and he was wrong! Off by a point.
While we didn’t manage to get odds on it at time of publication we did advise to get on Limerick to beat Kilkenny by six points or more.
After the first half and especially after the Cats’ second goal early in the second, this didn’t seem very likely.
But then they went and scored 21 points in the second half. Some of those points were when fellas were nearly falling over the sideline too.
Kilkenny literally bursting the net just woke up the beast and made the men in green angry.
There probably has never been a better half of hurling ever played in Croker.
They are now just 4/6 to create history and do five in a row next season.
OUR shout of Germany to win the World Cup and Alexandra Popp to be top scorer got off to a good start as they demolished Morrocco 6-0 in their opening game Down Under.
They’ve been shaved in to 13/2 from 9/1 after that result.
And Popp has come into 6/1 from 16/1 after her brace.
Brazilian Ary Borges and US star Sophia Smith are the 5/1 favourites for the Golden Boot.
England have drifted out to 7/1 for outright honours after they needed a penalty (there’s been a lot of penalties, hasn’t there?) to overcome a gritty Haiti in their opening game.
WE HAVE Ireland’s second match at the World Cup at 1pm tomorrow (thanks for the reasonable kick-off times Aussies). Olympic champs Canada await in Perth.
Their draw with Nigeria has made qualification for the next round a slightly better prospect for us, as it means a draw with the North Americans and a win over Nigeria next Monday (two not very easy tasks, I know) could be enough to see us progress, depending on Australia improving on their first performance.
We are 11/2 to win tomorrow and it’s 3/1 for the draw. It is now 5/1 that we can get out of the group and we’ll take those odds.