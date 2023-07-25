The Longshot: Straka’s streak could continue

AS Rory McIlroy’s wait for a fifth Major now stretches into a decade, Padraig Harrington was quick to lay the blame with the Down man’s putting prowess.

McIlroy finished his final round at the British Open by watching another birdie putt roll just wide of the hole at the par-five 18.

“He’s pretty much down where I am putting this week, and I can tell you that’s pretty miserable.

“He’s not going to win tournaments putting like he did this week,” said Paddy.

He might not have put it as bluntly, but it might be time for McIlroy to replace Brad Faxon as his putting coach.

Yet even if he had holed everything over the weekend he might still have been left in the wake of diminutive whirlwind Brian Harman.

The man from the US state of Georgia was imperious as he wiped the floor with the field. Harman was well off my radar beforehand, but a sixth-place finish last year at St Andrew’s and T19 the year before should have pointed to his good form on links. Having not won an event in several years.

Harman was as long as 175-1 last week (he was the biggest priced winner of a Major since Phil Mickelson when he lifted the 2021 PGA Championship at 250/1).

He is the second unsung American to win a Major in a row after 66/1 shot Wyndham Clark prevailed at the US Open.

Harman is 150/1 for the next major, the Masters in April. His record in Augusta is not so good though with three missed cuts in the last five years. Rory is 10/1 to get the green jacket draped around his shoulders.

This weekend will see a weak enough turnout on the PGA tour, what with the long journey between Lancashire and Minnesota for the 3M Open. A total of 18 players from the British Open field will make the 10-hour flight to compete, including 12/1 favourite and winner last year Tony Finau, who has won twice already this season, along with Cameron Young, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Justin Thomas.

The latter’s quadruple bogey on the 18th on Thursday at Hoylake summed up his season. He drove out of bounds, took three off the tee, and went from bunker to bunker when he reached the green.

Last year’s USPGA winner could be in danger of missing an automatic Ryder Cup spot in current form and his 25/1 odds for the 3M event reflect that. He is 75th in the FedExCup standings (the top 70 qualify for the end of season tournaments) after a season that included missed cuts in the past two majors, where he shot in the 80s both times.

“The golf in Minnesota is obviously slightly different than in Liverpool,” Thomas said after shooting and 82 and 71 at The Open. “I’m hitting a lot of good shots. I’m just making so many bonehead mistakes.”

Young and Im were also prominent near the top of the leaderboard last weekend and are both 16/1.

Sepp Straka is likely to make the European Ryder Cup side and 35/1 for him considering his second place last weekend looks good value. Despite finishing six behind the winner at Hoylake, the Austrian hit four birdies more than anyone else

Could Mbappé really be on his way to Saudis?

COULD the best footballer on the planet right now be on his way to the Saudi Pro League?

Can you imagine even thinking this would be a possibility a year ago.

Apparently Al Hilal have submitted a world record €300m bid for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

It’s reported his salary could be in excess of €700m.

So yesterday, when England’s famous first million pound man Trevor Francis passed away, we could be about to see the game’s first transfer deal worth a billion.

It is becoming increasingly clear the French man is looking to move on from Paris St Germain with just a year left on his contract, meaning someone could capture him without a massive signing on fee if he sees it out.

The club say he promised them he would never leave for free and he has been left out of a pre-season trip.

Real Madrid have long been believed to be his most likely next destination, although Al Hilal’s latest offer has the potential to blow that out of the water.

As recently as Saturday, France’s new captain was 33/1 to follow in the footsteps of plenty of other international footballers this summer, and join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

His odds are now 13/8 to move to the Saudi Pro League.

It had been believed Mbappe had already agreed personal terms to join Madrid next summer, meaning PSG would receive no money.

And there are rumours that he might only spend one season with the Al Hilal, before being allowed to head to the Spanish capital. Although it still remains 4/6 that he will go directly there.

He’s now 4/1 to stay in Paris beyond this summer transfer window and 16/1 that he joins either Manchester City or United.

Treaty treat us to second helpings as they get four

WE WERE in a pub in Limerick last week and some of the locals were telling one lad at the bar to shut up talking about Limerick beating Kilkenny by 10 points.

Well they were right and he was wrong! Off by a point.

While we didn’t manage to get odds on it at time of publication we did advise to get on Limerick to beat Kilkenny by six points or more.

After the first half and especially after the Cats’ second goal early in the second, this didn’t seem very likely.

But then they went and scored 21 points in the second half. Some of those points were when fellas were nearly falling over the sideline too.

Kilkenny literally bursting the net just woke up the beast and made the men in green angry.

There probably has never been a better half of hurling ever played in Croker.

They are now just 4/6 to create history and do five in a row next season.

Price drop on double Popp

OUR shout of Germany to win the World Cup and Alexandra Popp to be top scorer got off to a good start as they demolished Morrocco 6-0 in their opening game Down Under.

They’ve been shaved in to 13/2 from 9/1 after that result.

And Popp has come into 6/1 from 16/1 after her brace.

Brazilian Ary Borges and US star Sophia Smith are the 5/1 favourites for the Golden Boot.

England have drifted out to 7/1 for outright honours after they needed a penalty (there’s been a lot of penalties, hasn’t there?) to overcome a gritty Haiti in their opening game.

The Bet

WE HAVE Ireland’s second match at the World Cup at 1pm tomorrow (thanks for the reasonable kick-off times Aussies). Olympic champs Canada await in Perth.

Their draw with Nigeria has made qualification for the next round a slightly better prospect for us, as it means a draw with the North Americans and a win over Nigeria next Monday (two not very easy tasks, I know) could be enough to see us progress, depending on Australia improving on their first performance.

We are 11/2 to win tomorrow and it’s 3/1 for the draw. It is now 5/1 that we can get out of the group and we’ll take those odds.