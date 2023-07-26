Cork GAA launches a new streaming service called Rebels Online ahead of the new club championship season

CORK GAA will launch its new streaming service Rebels Online with two mouthwatering free-to-air clashes in the Premier Senior Football and Hurling Championships.

On Friday, July 28th Castlehaven play Carbery Rangers in Clonakilty in the Premier Senior Football Championship while on Friday, August 4th Blackrock play Glen Rovers in the Premier Senior Hurling Championship.

The new service will stream up to 40 championship games across the county between now and the end of October.

The latest technology will be used to broadcast from different grounds around Cork, as well as Páirc Ui Chaoimh and Páirc Ui Rinn.

Cork based company TVM has been selected as the broadcast partner for Rebels Online, bringing the highest possible broadcast standards to club championship hurling and football. Based in Bartlemy in east Cork, TVM already works with RTÉ, TG4, and Sky Sports to provide top quality coverage of sport to national and global audiences.

Rebels Online offers full broadcast quality coverage of each game, complete with replays and highlights packages.

There will also be exclusive pre- and post-match interviews with managers and players, as well as a new series called “Legends’ featuring the titans of the sport who hailed from Cork.

Marc Sheehan, Chairperson of Cork GAA, said: “The launch of our own streaming service is a natural progression for Cork GAA, given the quality of hurling and football on display during the club championship.

"Not everyone can attend every game, and with Rebels Online we will be bringing games to screens that otherwise would never be seen outside of the venue.

"We hope in particular that Rebels Online will resonate with fans abroad through our One Cork network around the world.”

Pictured launching Cork GAA’s new streaming service Rebels Online were, from left, Marie Arnold (TVM contract manager), Kevin O'Donovan (Cork GAA secretary/CEO) and Kevin Galvin (TVM operations manager). Picture: Brian Lougheed

Rebels Online will operate as a streaming service, with live games available to subscribers through a range of packages.

Pricing has been set to match the minimum entry cost at the turnstiles for a club game.

The costs breakdown is as follows;

Cost per game, pay per view €9.99 - €14.99

Cost per season €79.99* *includes access to all content on Rebels Online.

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO Cork GAA, added: “Rebels Online will also go far beyond the streaming of matches. It will represent a must-see destination for all Cork GAA fans who wish to either peek behind the scenes or delve deeper into the history of our games.

"Keeping our supporters up-to-date on all current goings-on, while developing an archive which fully respects those who have gone before, will represent central tenets of the project.”

A full list of scheduled games to be covered will be available through rebelsonline.gaacork.ie - however the first two games will be available to view free of charge.

Any funds raised after costs by Cork GAA will be used to fund the wider One Cork initiative, to benefit the game both at county and club level.

Marc Sheehan has also confirmed an initiative to ensure many elderly fans who cannot travel to games will be able to access the service free-of-charge.

“We will be communicating with nursing homes across Cork and providing them with unique access codes to allow for games to be streamed for their residents.

"These are amongst the people who built our modern game, and it’s only right that they get to see games for free.”

Meanwhile, the Cork GAA Club Season ticket for those who wish to attend games remains on sale through the Cork GAA office at a price of €155.

This ticket is available to over 65s for a reduced rate of €100 (with valid ID) and can be paid for in cash.