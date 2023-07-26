Cork County Board partner with TVM for 'Rebels Online'

Bartlemy-based TVM has been announced as the provider of Cork GAA's new streaming service, Rebels Online, which will launch with the broadcast of two high-profile championship games over the next two weekends.

This Friday's Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC game between Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers in Clonakilty will be the first game to be carried under the new service. That match and the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC clash between Glen Rovers and Blackrock on Friday, August 4 will be carried free to air.

Thereafter, individual games will be available for between €9.99 and €14.99, while a season pass, allowing access to all Rebels Online content, will cost €79.99. Cork say that "pricing has been set to match the minimum entry cost at the turnstiles for a club game".

The new service will stream up to 40 championship games across the county between now and the end of October. The latest technology will be used to broadcast from different grounds around Cork, as well as Páirc Ui Chaoimh and Páirc Ui Rinn. A full list of scheduled games to be covered will be available through rebelsonline.gaacork.ie.

TVM were chosen after a rigorous tendering process. The East Cork outfit already works with RTÉ, TG4, and Sky Sports to provide top quality coverage of sport to national and global audiences.

Rebels Online offers full broadcast quality coverage of each game, complete with replays and highlights packages. There will also be exclusive pre- and post-match interviews with managers and players, as well as a new series called 'Legends’, featuring the best Leeside hurlers and footballers.

Marc Sheehan, chairperson of Cork GAA, said: “The launch of our own streaming service is a natural progression for Cork GAA, given the quality of hurling and football on display during the club championship. Not everyone can attend every game, and with Rebels Online we will be bringing games to screens that otherwise would never be seen outside of the venue. We hope in particular that Rebels Online will resonate with fans abroad through our One Cork network around the world.”

Those views were echoed by Cork secretary/CEO Kevin O'Donovan, who said: “Rebels Online will also go far beyond the streaming of matches. It will represent a must-see destination for all Cork GAA fans who wish to either peek behind the scenes or delve deeper into the history of our games.

"Keeping our supporters up-to-date on all current goings-on, while developing an archive which fully respects those who have gone before, will represent central tenets of the project.”

Any funds raised after costs by Cork GAA will be used to fund the wider One Cork initiative, to benefit the game both at county and club level.

Marc Sheehan has also confirmed an initiative to ensure many elderly fans who cannot travel to games will be able to access the service free-of-charge. He added, “We will be communicating with nursing homes across Cork and providing them with unique access codes to allow for games to be streamed for their residents. These are amongst the people who built our modern game, and it’s only right that they get to see games for free.”

In the statement announcing the new initiative, Cork County Board issued a reminder that the Cork GAA Club Season ticket for those who wish to attend games remains on sale through the Cork GAA office at a price of €155. This ticket is available to over 65s for a reduced rate of €100 (with valid ID) and can be paid for in cash.